UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Answer Key 2025 Out; Details Here

UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Answer Key 2025 | uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the LT Grade Teacher Examination 2025 in Hindi on the official UPPSC portal, uppsc.up.nic.in. The Hindi paper was held on December 6, 2025.

Candidates who took the exam can now download the PDF, verify their answers, and evaluate their performance before the final results are released. The Commission has also created an objection window, allowing candidates to address any irregularities within the deadline.

UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, applicants must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Answer Key / Notifications” section.

Step 3: After this, click on the notice that reads, “ANSWER KEY OF ADVT NO: A‑5/E‑1/2025, ASSISTANT TEACHER, TRAINED GRADUATE GRADE (M/F) (PRE.) EXAM‑2025 (HINDI)”.

Step 4: Next, click on the View/Download link.

Step 5: Now, the UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Answer Key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: After saving on the computer, candidates can match their OMR responses with the UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher provisional answer key 2025.

Step 7: Download the UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher provisional answer key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the answer key

UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Answer Key 2025: How to calculate the estimated score?

Candidates can verify their responses and estimate their scores after downloading the provisional answer key by comparing their marked answers with the official key. They must calculate their estimated score strictly according to the prescribed marking scheme, for example, awarding +2 marks for every correct answer and deducting -0.33 for each incorrect response, while ensuring they follow the exact scoring pattern mentioned in the official notification.