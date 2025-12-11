TS SSC Timetable 2026: BSE Telangana Class 10 Schedule Out; Exam Starts On March 14

TS SSC Timetable 2026 | bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Datesheet 2026: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has announced the TS SSC timetable 2026. Applicants who need to take the BSE Telangana Class 10 test can check and obtain the timetable from the BSE Telangana's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the Class 10 or SSC public exam will start on March 14, 2026 and end on April 16, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The test will start with first-language papers and conclude with OSSC Main Language Paper II.

BSE Telangana Class 10 Exam 2026: Full timetable

The full datesheet for the TS Class 10 2026 is:

14-03-2026: First Language – Group A (01T&02T, 01A&02A, 01K&02K, 01U&02U, 01H&02H, 01M&02M), First Language Part-I (Composite Course): 03T, 03U, First Language Part-II (Composite Course): 04S, 05 & 08H

18-03-2026: Second Language (09H, 09T & 09U)

23-03-2026: Third Language (English): 13E & 14E

28-03-2026: Mathematics (15E&16E, 15T&16T, 15A&16A, 15K&16K, 15U&16U, 15H&16H, 15M&16M)

02-04-2026: Science Part-I (Physical Science): 19E, 19T, 19A, 19K, 19U, 19H & 19M

07-04-2026: Science Part-II (Biological Science): 20E, 20T, 20A, 20K, 20U, 20H, 20M

13-04-2026: Social Studies (21E&22E, 21T&22T, 21A&22A, 21K&22K, 21U&22U, 21H&22H, 21M&22M)

15-04-2026: OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic): 23 & 25, SSC Vocational Course (Theory): 310 & 903

16-04-2026: OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic): 24 & 26

Direct link here to check the schedule

Note: Applicants' performances will be cancelled if they answer the wrong question paper or combination. Aspirants must make sure that they obtain and respond to just the right and approved Question Paper for which the Examination Fee has been paid and printed on the Hall Ticket.

BSE Telangana Class 10 Exam 2026: Time limit

Part B (objective paper) must be completed within the following time limits: (i) the last 30 minutes for all courses except English and Science; (ii) the last 15 minutes for Physical Science and Biological Science; and (iii) in conjunction with Part A for English.