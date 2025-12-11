Legacy Meets Innovation: Gopi Birla Memorial School Launches Aerobay Lab And Honours Birla Visionaries

Mumbai: In honour of Shri Ashok Vardhan Birla and Smt. Sunanda Ashok Vardhan Birla's lasting legacy, Gopi Birla Memorial School in Mumbai unveiled their handcrafted marble busts. These enduring symbols will serve as a reminder to young students of the principles upon which the school was founded: empathy, purpose, and the conviction that education transforms lives.

This was followed by the launch of the Aerobay Lab, which is an exploratory environment that aims to encourage curiosity and creativity in students. Contrary to being merely a tech upgrade, this lab embodies the school's ideology that learning becomes valuable when children are inspired to question, explore, and express without fear.

The Aerobay Lab, which has been spread over a child-centric setting, has been equipped with resources that help students design, view, envision, and develop their ideas. The motive, as stated by officials from this school, is to equip this educated generation with a world that keeps changing while not forgetting their values.

Speaking at the ceremony, Smt. Amruta Fadnavis, banker, singer, and social activist, said the event was “truly moving.” “It is beautiful to see the school honour the values of Shri Ashok Vardhan Birla and Smt. Sunanda Ashok Vardhan Birla, values that go far beyond academics,” she said. “The Aerobay Lab is not just a technologically equipped room; it is a space where children will learn to explore, imagine, and believe in themselves. That is the true meaning of education.”

Smt. Fadnavis also reflected on the growing role of AI and robotics in classrooms and how educators can find the right balance.

“Gopi Birla School itself is the best example of balancing technology with tradition and values,” she said to FPJ. “The Aerobay Lab shows how aware and future-ready the students already are. This balance between vision, culture, and modern tools is exactly what children need today.”

For the Birla family, the day carried profound emotional significance. Mr. Yash Birla, Chairman of the Yash Birla Group, called the unveiling “deeply meaningful.” “Modern education is essential as India moves forward at a global pace,” he said. “But even as we embrace technology, we must carry our traditions and culture with us. That is what will keep our progress rooted and purposeful.”

Asked about how Indian family-led institutions shape the country’s modern education landscape, he emphasised that the blend of heritage and progress is India’s strength. “With technology and the enthusiasm of our children, the next generation may even be a step ahead, something that makes me very proud,” he told FPJ.

Mr. Nirvaan Birla, Founder & Managing Director of Birla Open Minds Education Pvt. Ltd., highlighted how the Aerobay Lab fits into the organisation’s educational philosophy. “At Birla Open Minds, we prioritise skill development and learning beyond the classroom,” he said. “Our approach is ‘cradle to career’, supporting children not just in school but throughout their journey. The collaboration with Aerobay is the perfect example of this vision coming alive.”

Before concluding the event, Smt. Fadnavis shared a message for students as they step into the new AI lab: “Gopi Birla’s vision is that learning is a form of wealth and children have this wealth right in front of them. STEM education is what today’s generation needs, and I thank the Birla family for carrying forward their tradition of offering the best of modern education.”