 Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Registration Process For 185 Vacancies Starts Tomorrow; Check Selection Process Here
A notification for the Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26 has been issued by the Nainital Bank Limited. The recruitment process consists of multiple stages such as Online Written Examination, Document Verification, and Medical Fitness Evaluation. The latest recruitment drive features a total of 185 vacancies distributed across multiple posts in both Scale I and Scale II categories.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26 | nainitalbank.bank.in

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: The Nainital Bank Limited has issued a notification for the 2025-26 cycle on the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.bank.in. As per the schedule, the online application procedure begins on December 12, 2025 and ends on January 1, 2026. The exam is planned for January 18, 2026.

The bank, headquartered in Uttarakhand and a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has launched this hiring drive to assist branch expansion in northern regions.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy details

The latest recruitment drive features a total of 185 vacancies distributed across multiple posts in both Scale I and Scale II categories. Among the openings, 71 positions have been allocated for Customer Service Associates (CSA), while 40 vacancies are available for Probationary Officers (PO) under Scale I. Several specialised roles are also being offered, including Risk Officer (3), Chartered Accountant – CA (3), Information Technology Officer – IT (15), Law Officer (2), Credit Officer (10), Agricultural Field Officer (10), and HR Officer (4), all under Scale I.

For Scale II positions, the recruitment includes Manager – IT (15), Manager – CA (5), Manager – Law (2), Manager – Risk (2) and Manager – Security Officer (3). Altogether, these roles amount to a comprehensive total of 185 vacancies across various functional and managerial domains.

Read the official notification here

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

The bank has set clear age and educational eligibility criteria for applicants. As of 30 November 2025, candidates must be between 21 and 32 years of age, with applicable relaxations for SC, ST, OBC and other reserved categories as per norms. Applicants must hold a valid degree from a recognised university, meet the specific academic and professional qualifications required for their chosen post, and fulfil all nationality and documentation guidelines mandated by the bank.

Direct link to apply

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

The recruitment process consists of multiple stages designed to assess and verify candidates thoroughly. The selection stages include an Online Written Examination, followed by Document Verification, and finally a Medical Fitness Evaluation. Only those who qualify at each stage will move forward to the next phase of the recruitment cycle.

