Bihar SHS ANM Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

Bihar SHS ANM Admit Card 2025 | shs.bihar.gov.in

Bihar SHS ANM Admit Card 2025: The State Health Society of Bihar has issued the hall ticket for the National Health Mission's ANM recruitment exam. Applicants who applied for contract positions can now download their hall tickets from the official website, shs.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can access the admit card by entering the login credentials, such as Application No./Login ID and Password.

Bihar SHS ANM Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting process is now underway for two categories listed under Advertisement Numbers 07/2025 and 08/2025. Advertisement Number 08/2025 advertises 5006 contractual ANM employment. Additionally, 220 contractual positions for Ophthalmic Assistants have been posted under Advertisement Number 07/2025.

Bihar SHS ANM Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The admit card includes the applicant's name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, and guidelines for the computer-based test (CBT).

Bihar SHS ANM Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar SHS at shs.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Advertisement option.

Step 3: After this, click on the Admit Card Link available under the Advertisement Numbers 07/2025 and 08/2025.

Step 4: Next, enter the required login credentials, such as registration ID and password.

Step 5: Download the Bihar SHS ANM Hall Ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the Bihar SHS ANM Admit Card 2025

Bihar SHS ANM Exam 2025: Documents required

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of the Bihar ANM Admit Card 2025, as digital or mobile versions will not be accepted at the centre. Along with the admit card, they must bring a valid photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport or Driving License. Additionally, candidates are required to carry recent passport-size photographs for verification purposes.

Bihar SHS ANM 2025: Exam details

According to the official notice, the CBT for both positions will be conducted over four days: December 17, 18, and 19, 2025, with an additional exam day on December 20, 2025. The exam will be administered at several locations in Bihar.