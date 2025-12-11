 EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam From December 13
The admit card for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Staff Selection Exam (SSE) has been issued on the official website of National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) at nests.tribal.gov.in. The EMRS exam city intimation slip was made available on November 28, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 | examinationservices.nic.in

EMRS Hall Ticket 2025: The admit card for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Staff Selection Exam (SSE) has been issued on the official website of National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) at nests.tribal.gov.in. Applicants for the ESSE can obtain their hall tickets by entering the details such as registration number and password.

EMRS Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned

The details mentioned on the hall ticket are:

1. Candidate’s full name

2. Registration number

3. Roll number

4. Exam date

5. Shift timing

6. Reporting time

7. Exam centre address

8. Centre code

9. Recent photograph

10. Signature.

11. Lists important exam-day guidelines for candidates

Note: The EMRS Hall Ticket 2025 is a required document for attending the ESSE 2025 and should be kept until the recruiting process is completed.

Direct link to download the admit card

EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2025: Required documents

1. Printed copy of the EMRS Admit Card 2025 (mandatory)

2. One original photo ID: Aadhaar Card / PAN Card / Passport / Voter ID / Driving Licence

3. A self-attested photocopy of the selected ID

Note: All documents must be presented for verification at the exam centre

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Dates 2025

1. December 13, 2025: Principal and Accountant exams

2. December 14, 2025: TGT and PGT exams

3. December 21, 2025: Exams for all other Non-Teaching posts

The exam is being held to attract applicants for 7,267 Teaching and Non-Teaching positions at Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The ESSE 2025 will be conducted in an offline manner, utilising OMR sheets.

EMRS Exam City Intimation Slip

The EMRS exam city intimation slip was made available on November 28, 2025. It offers applicants information on the examination centre, such as the city and venue. This slip allows applicants to schedule their travel and reporting times in advance. Aspirants must bring the city intimation slip and their hall ticket to the exam centre.

