 SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

SBI is expected to release the Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon on sbi.co.in. The PDF will list shortlisted roll numbers for the next stage — the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). With no interviews involved, final selection will depend on Mains marks, LLPT, and document verification.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 | Canva

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is anticipated to release the Mains results 2025 for the clerical cadre (Junior Associate). Once the result is out, applicants can check it on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The results are scheduled to be available as a downloadable PDF on the SBI employment portal, along with the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage, the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT).

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to download?

Applicants can follow the instructions outlined above to download the SBI Clerk Mains result 2025:

FPJ Shorts
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event
SIP Inflows Wobble Slightly On The Tightrope Walk At ₹29,445 Crore, Less Steadier Than ₹29,529 Crore In October
SIP Inflows Wobble Slightly On The Tightrope Walk At ₹29,445 Crore, Less Steadier Than ₹29,529 Crore In October
US Approves $686 Million F-16 Fighter Jet Upgrade Package For Pakistan To Boost Counterterrorism & Safety
US Approves $686 Million F-16 Fighter Jet Upgrade Package For Pakistan To Boost Counterterrorism & Safety

Step 1: Visit the official careers website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Careers option and then click on the Current Openings link.

Step 3: After this, click on the “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025” link.

Step 4: Next, open the PDF with the shortlisted candidates.

Step 5: Download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 PDF, and then it will open on the screen.

Step 6: Now, search for the Roll Number in the PDF by using the function Ctrl + F.

Step 7: Take a printed copy of the result for future reference.

Read Also
CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Smart Prep & Revision Strategies
article-image

Note: The future results will decide the final merit list; there will be no interviews or personality tests, and selection will be based entirely on mains scores followed by LLPT clearance.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Important details to remember

The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will include several key details for candidates. The result PDF will feature the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates, along with category-wise merit information for General, OBC, SC, ST, and other categories. Selection may also be presented state- or region-wise, depending on vacancy allocation.

Candidates who qualify will proceed to the mandatory Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT), which plays a crucial role in the final selection process. Since there is no interview round for the SBI Clerk post, the final appointment will be based solely on the combined performance in the Mains exam, LLPT, and document verification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam From December 13

EMRS Staff Selection Exam Admit Card 2025 Out; Exam From December 13

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

Maharashtra Schools Get Safer: CCTV Cameras Installed In Over 89,000 Institutions, Further...

Maharashtra Schools Get Safer: CCTV Cameras Installed In Over 89,000 Institutions, Further...

Women's Share In Civil Services Rises From 24% To 35% In 5 Years; Engineers Over 50%, Govt Data...

Women's Share In Civil Services Rises From 24% To 35% In 5 Years; Engineers Over 50%, Govt Data...

Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete

Jamia Millia Islamia Secures ₹1.53 Crore NBCC-Funded Project On Nano-Enhanced Concrete