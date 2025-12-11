CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam 2026: Expert Shares Smart Prep & Revision Strategies

CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam 2026 |

CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam 2026: The preparation strategies have started to toll in as the Class 12 Science CBSE Board Exam 2026 is coming nearer. According to the official CBSE Board Exam 2026 datesheet, Physics will be conducted on February 20, Chemistry exam on February 28, Maths exam on March 9 and Biology exam on March 27. The stream of science is often known to bring great pressure due to its tough syllabus, combined with numerically-heavy concepts and practical components.

Uma Dhingra, Head of the Science Department at GAV International Schools, shares expert guidance on preparation techniques, common challenges, and smart exam-day strategies to help them steer their way through this crucial phase.

According to Dhingra, one of the biggest challenges for students is balancing numericals with theoretical concepts, mainly in Physics and Chemistry. With increasing emphasis on application-based questions, preparation becomes all the more strenuous. In addition to this, handling schoolwork besides coaching puts extra pressure on the students.

She advocates studying Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology every day, spending more time on the subjects that seem to be weaker. Every day, students should spend an hour revising mind maps and formula sheets by writing them down to reinforce retention. According to her, the entire syllabus should be covered by the end of September, to be followed by unit-wise revision and a test series until November.

Solving last year's question paper

The idea of solving previous years' papers, she pointed out, will also help students in managing time more accurately and increase their confidence level. On the day of the exam, students should divide time judiciously between sections, keeping 15–20 minutes for final revision.

Three-phase revision plan

Dhingra suggests much practice and revision of formulas for numericals. Complex equations must be broken down into simpler forms for better understanding and accuracy. Consistent revision remains important. Dhingra outlines a three-phase revision plan:

Phase 1: Chapter-wise tests

The first stage should involve revising each chapter individually, and after completing each chapter, small tests must be taken. This helps in:

1. Reinforcing concepts chapter by chapter

2. Identifying weak chapters early

3. Improved retention, since writing tests firm up memory.

4. Breaking down an enormous syllabus into smaller portions

This would ensure that the student clearly comprehended every topic before going into larger integrated tests.

Phase 2: Pre-Board Exams

The second stage involves appearing for the Pre-Board exams conducted by the schools. Objective of Pre-Boards:

1. They have the same pattern as the actual Board exam, with a similar environment.

2. Help students assess their preparation on a full-syllabus scale

3. Teach time management for long papers: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths.

4. Provide students with exposure to examination pressure in a controlled environment.

Performance in Pre-Boards shows the student their standing and where they need to improve.

Phase 3: Timed Practice of Sample Papers

The last stage involves full-length sample papers to be practised under timed conditions. This step helps students:

Build writing speed

1. Learn how to allocate time between the sections

2. Improve accuracy and reduce silly mistakes.

3. Familiarise yourself with recent CBSE question patterns.

4. Improve confidence about the final exam day.

Timed practice is necessary because well-prepared students, too, can lose marks because of a lack of proper time management.

How to prepare for the practical examination?

She guides students for practical examination on preparing the viva questions confidently; doing neat, board-compliant records; understanding lab equipment, and performing each practical at least twice.

Her message to students: “Believe in yourself, ask for help when needed, practise regularly, and prioritise your health.”