 UP Teacher Dies After Neck Slit By Banned Chinese Manjha While Riding Motorcycle In Jaunpur
Tiwari, a resident of Umarpur Haribandhanpur, had just crossed the bridge when a sharp kite string hanging over the road wrapped around his neck, causing a deep cut. He lost control of the motorcycle and collapsed on the spot with severe injuries, Srivastava said. Locals rushed to help and called an ambulance. He was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
A 40-year-old private school teacher died after his neck was slit by banned Chinese kite string while he was riding his motorcycle here on Thursday. | Representational Image

Jaunpur: A 40-year-old private school teacher died after his neck was slit by banned Chinese kite string while he was riding his motorcycle here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am on the Shastri Bridge in the Kotwali area shortly after Sanjeev Tiwari dropped his daughter at school, Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Srivastava said.

Tiwari, a resident of Umarpur Haribandhanpur, had just crossed the bridge when a sharp kite string hanging over the road wrapped around his neck, causing a deep cut. He lost control of the motorcycle and collapsed on the spot with severe injuries, Srivastava said.

Locals rushed to help and called an ambulance. He was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment, officials said.

Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

Meanwhile, residents have demanded strict action and an enforcement drive to completely curb the sale of banned Chinese 'manjha' (kite string coated with powdered glass) in the district.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

