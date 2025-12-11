 Uttar Pradesh: 24-Year-Old Woman's Body Found Hanging At In-Laws' Home In Amethi, Family Alleges Dowry Murder
A 24-year-old woman named Gulshan was found hanging at her in-laws' home in Chak Dohri village, Amethi. Her family alleges she was murdered due to dowry harassment. A dowry death case has been registered, and police are investigating. The body has been sent for post-mortem, with the exact cause of death to be confirmed after the autopsy report.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: 24-Year-Old Woman's Body Found Hanging At In-Laws' Home In Amethi, Family Alleges Dowry Murder | File

Amethi (UP): The body of a 24-year-old woman was found hanging in her home in a village here on Thursday morning, with her family claiming that she was killed by her in-laws for dowry, police said.

They said a case of dowry death has been registered in the matter.

The body of the woman, Gulshan, was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Chak Dohri village under the Musafirkhana police station area in the morning. It was discovered by a family member, police said.

Gulshan married Mohd. Riyaz four years ago.

According to the complaint registered by the woman's father, Azmat, his daughter was subjected to dowry harassment before being murdered by her in-laws.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Singh said a case of dowry death has been registered and an investigation is underway.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

"The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report is received," the SHO said.

