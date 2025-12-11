 IndiGo To Give Travel Vouchers Worth Upto ₹10,000 To 'Severely Impacted' Passengers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndiGo To Give Travel Vouchers Worth Upto ₹10,000 To 'Severely Impacted' Passengers

IndiGo To Give Travel Vouchers Worth Upto ₹10,000 To 'Severely Impacted' Passengers

IndiGo Airlines announced travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 for customers severely impacted by flight disruptions on December 3-5. This compensation is in addition to existing government guidelines. The airline faces an ongoing crisis with over a hundred flights cancelled Thursday, and its CEO has been summoned by the DGCA for a comprehensive report.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo Plabe | File Pic (Representation Image)

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines on Thursday announced that it will offer travel vouchers worth upto ₹10,000 to severely impacted customers who were travelling on 3, 4, and 5 December and were stranded for many hours at certain airports. IndiGo made the announcement on X.

"IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on December 3/4/5 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months," the post read.

IndiGo said that the compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing government guidelines, as per which the airline will provide compensation of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the block time of the flight, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the departure time.

As IndiGo crisis enters day 10, over a hundred flights were cancelled on Thursday.

FPJ Shorts
J-K Govt Orders Urban Local Bodies To Secure Schools, Hospitals & Stadiums From Stray Dogs
J-K Govt Orders Urban Local Bodies To Secure Schools, Hospitals & Stadiums From Stray Dogs
Iraq Floods: Close Shave For 30 Students As School Wall Collapses In Kurdistan Region; Dramatic Video
Iraq Floods: Close Shave For 30 Students As School Wall Collapses In Kurdistan Region; Dramatic Video
Congress Leader Nana Patole Accuses Maharashtra Govt Of Shielding Corrupt, Says Even Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth Being Protected
Congress Leader Nana Patole Accuses Maharashtra Govt Of Shielding Corrupt, Says Even Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth Being Protected
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Imphal On Maiden 2-Day Visit To Manipur
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Imphal On Maiden 2-Day Visit To Manipur

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has been summoned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit a comprehensive report, including data and updates, on the recent operational disruptions on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J-K Govt Orders Urban Local Bodies To Secure Schools, Hospitals & Stadiums From Stray Dogs

J-K Govt Orders Urban Local Bodies To Secure Schools, Hospitals & Stadiums From Stray Dogs

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Imphal On Maiden 2-Day Visit To Manipur

President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Imphal On Maiden 2-Day Visit To Manipur

IndiGo To Give Travel Vouchers Worth Upto ₹10,000 To 'Severely Impacted' Passengers

IndiGo To Give Travel Vouchers Worth Upto ₹10,000 To 'Severely Impacted' Passengers

Goa Fire Tragedy: New Image Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra, Being Detained From...

Goa Fire Tragedy: New Image Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra, Being Detained From...

Indian Missions Worldwide Celebrate Diwali’s Inclusion In UNESCO Heritage List with Global...

Indian Missions Worldwide Celebrate Diwali’s Inclusion In UNESCO Heritage List with Global...