IndiGo To Give Travel Vouchers Worth Upto ₹10,000 To 'Severely Impacted' Passengers

IndiGo Plabe | File Pic (Representation Image)

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines on Thursday announced that it will offer travel vouchers worth upto ₹10,000 to severely impacted customers who were travelling on 3, 4, and 5 December and were stranded for many hours at certain airports. IndiGo made the announcement on X.

"IndiGo regrettably acknowledges that part of our customers travelling on December 3/4/5 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and number of them were severely impacted due to congestion. We will offer travel vouchers worth 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months," the post read.

IndiGo said that the compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing government guidelines, as per which the airline will provide compensation of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the block time of the flight, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the departure time.

As IndiGo crisis enters day 10, over a hundred flights were cancelled on Thursday.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has been summoned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit a comprehensive report, including data and updates, on the recent operational disruptions on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.