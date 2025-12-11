J-K Govt Orders Urban Local Bodies To Secure Schools, Hospitals & Stadiums From Stray Dogs | Representative Pic

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir housing and urban development department on Thursday directed all urban local bodies to map schools, hospitals, stadiums and transport hubs within two weeks and secure them from the entry of stray dogs.

Mandatory three-monthly inspections and humane ABC-based removal of stray dogs from these places have also been ordered, along with a 30-day compliance report.

Commissioner-Secretary of the department, Mandeep Kaur, issued a circular directing all ULBs across the Union Territory to immediately implement a series of measures mandated by the Supreme Court for effective management of stray dogs in institutional areas.

The circular mandates a two-week exercise to identify all government and private institutions, including schools, colleges, hospitals, stadiums, bus stands, ISBTs and railway stations. The urban local bodies (ULBs) have been asked to classify all high-risk areas, particularly those frequented by children.

"All urban local bodies, in coordination with the district magistrates concerned, shall, within a period of two weeks from the issuance of this circular, complete the identification of all government and private institutions falling within their territorial limits," the circular said.

The department directed ULBs to assist administrative heads of all identified institutions in immediately undertaking and completing necessary structural and administrative measures to secure their premises.

"All institutions must immediately secure their premises by erecting or repairing boundary walls, installing gates, and taking other structural steps to prevent dog ingress. Departments have been directed to submit budget estimates by December 15, with district magistrates monitoring the progress every fortnight," the circular said.

Municipal authorities must conduct mandatory inspections once every three months to ensure no stray dog habitats exist near institutions, it added.

"The process of removal must be conducted with utmost humanity and in strict conformity with the provisions of the ABC (Animal Birth Control) rules and other applicable animal welfare laws. The use of cruel methods, indiscriminate poisoning, or any form of inhumane treatment is strictly prohibited and will attract severe disciplinary action," the circular also said.

The ULBs must digitally record the details of every dog picked up and released.

The department has directed commissioners of the Jammu and Srinagar municipal corporations and directors of ULBs in the Kashmir and Jammu regions to submit a detailed compliance report within 30 days. "Any delay or non-compliance will invite disciplinary action," it warned.

