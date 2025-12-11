'Connect The Dots': BJP's Tajinder Bagga Hits Out At Hrithik Roshan Over Remarks On 'Dhurandhar'; Shares Actor's GF Saba Azad's Photo From Shaheen Bagh Protest

'Connect The Dots': BJP Yuva Morcha Hits Out At Hrithik Roshan Over Remarks On 'Dhurandhar'; Shares Actor's Girlfriend Saba Azad's Photo From Shaheen Bagh Protest | X

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Secretary Tajinder Bagga has criticised Hrithik Roshan for his comments "on the politics" of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

Taking to X on Thursday, December 11, Bagga shared a photograph of the actor's singer-girlfriend Saba Azad taking part at Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA and NRC protests in Delhi in 2019. He captioned the post “connect the dots.”



What did Hrithik say?

Hrithik, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, praised Dhurandhar’s filmmaking and performances but added that he “may disagree with the politics of the film.” The comment drew severe backlash online, with social media users accusing him of hypocrisy. Bagga amplified that criticism on Thursday by circulating Azad’s protest photograph and asking followers to “connect the dots,” suggesting the actor’s political stance was inconsistent with his partner’s earlier activism.

The actor’s initial post had described Dhurandhar as an example of strong storytelling. “I love cinema… DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It is cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it,” he wrote, adding that filmmakers carry responsibilities “as citizens of the world.” The remarks led to a wave of trolling, with users questioning why he chose to publicly distance himself from the film’s political message.

Actor Issues Second Post Praising Film

Amid the online criticism, Hrithik shared another Instagram story on Thursday focusing entirely on the film’s performances and craft. “Still cannot get DHURANDHAR out of my mind,” he wrote, praising director Aditya Dhar and actors Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. He also lauded the makeup and prosthetics departments and said he was looking forward to a second instalment.

Most netizens said the actor took a "U-turn" from his previous remarks after the backlash.

Dhurandhar has performed strongly at the box office, collecting about Rs 180 crore in six days, according to the figures mentioned in the inputs provided.