'Hair Pulled, Punched': Man Brutally Assaults Female Business Partner In Gujarat's Rajkot; Shocking Video

Man Brutally Assaults Female Business Partner In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: A shocking incident surfaced from Gujarat's Rajkot, where a man assaulted his female business partner. The incident, which reportedly took place at The Spire-2 building near Shital Park in the city in June this year, was recorded on CCTV. A spine-chilling video of the assault also surfaced online. A complaint in this matter was registered on December 9.

The accused has been identified as Maulik Nadpara. According to reports, Nadpara started assaulting the woman after she asked him to focus on the business. In the CCTV clip, it could be seen that the woman was sitting on a chair when the accused started assaulting her. He dragged her down from the chair by pulling her hair.

ભૂલ ગમે તે હોય, ગમે તેટલી મોટી હોય પણ કોઈ સ્ત્રી સાથે એક પુરુષનું આ પ્રકારનું વર્તન બિલકુલ યોગ્ય નથી.



રાજકોટમાં એક ઓફિસમાં યુવતીને માર મારતા CCTV ફુટેજ સામે આવ્યા



ઘટના જૂન ૨૦૨૫માં બની

સવાલ ઘણા ઉઠે કે હવે ચેક ફરિયાદ કેમ થઈ?



— Nidhi patel (@nidhirpatel6) December 11, 2025

The 36-year-old woman had taken a loan of Rs 60 lakh and started a packaging product business, reported Bhaskar English. They reportedly set up an office in "The Spire 2" building at Shitalpark Circle on 150 Feet Ring Road.

As per the report, when the business started to decline, the woman asked Nadpara to start paying attention. However, the man got agitated and reportedly started abusing the woman. He then held her by her throat and pulled her down. The woman claimed that Nadpara even kicked, punched, and hit her with a plastic pipe.

Meanwhile, in another CCTV footage which surfaced online, the accused can also be seen thrashing the woman in front of her daughter. He grabbed her by her throat and hit her brutally. According to the report, Nadpara kept assaulting the woman until she collapsed.

The woman filed a complaint against the man on December 9 at University Police Station. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. The police arrested the accused.