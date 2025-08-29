Man & Woman Thrash Each Other With Slippers On Bus Over Seat She Reserved With Her Shawl In Andhra Pradesh – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@TeluguScribe

A shocking incident has emerged from Andhra Pradesh, where a woman was filmed verbally abusing a man with expletives in Telugu before repeatedly slapping him and striking him with her slipper. The altercation allegedly occurred because the man was sitting on a seat she had reserved by placing her shawl on it inside a road transport bus. A video of the undated incident has surfaced and is now going viral on social media.

In the 7-minute, 11-second video, recorded by a fellow passenger, the woman is seen standing in front of the man in very close proximity, berating him with abusive language. "Why are you sitting in my seat? Who the hell are you? Have you no shame?" she shouts, hurling insults. When the man responds, she slaps him and begins repeatedly hitting him on the head. Other female passengers attempt to intervene and calm her down, but their efforts are in vain.

The man then removes his slipper, seemingly in retaliation, prompting the woman to do the same. Both are seen striking each other with their slippers.

Eventually, the man vacates the seat and the woman sits down, but the verbal abuse continues from both sides. Just when it appears the situation has de-escalated, the man returns and attempts to attack the woman with his slipper. Other women intervene to prevent further assault.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggred reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said, "In APSRTC buses, does placing a shawl on a seat make it a reservation? The man has every right to travel on public transport, and it doesn’t appear that he was sitting in a ladies’ reserved seat. Whatever the situation, verbally abusing and physically attacking him is not the right course of action. @apsrtc should take immediate action against the woman," the user said in Telugu.

"Ultimately, the woman is completely at fault.

Just because you place a shawl on a seat, does it become yours?

Even then, the man showed great restraint, despite being abused and beaten, he didn’t react," another user said.

"Does the Constitution say that placing a shawl on a seat makes it yours?" another user said on X.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month when chaos erupted inside an Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus as women fought with each other over a seat.

In the video, female passengers can be seen slapping and pulling each other’s hair, reportedly due to a dispute over seating.