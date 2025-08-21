'Hair Pulled, Slaps Fly': Fight Erupts Between Women Passengers Inside Andhra Pradesh's RTC Bus Over Seat; Video

'Hair Pulled, Slaps Fly': Fight Erupts Between Women Passengers In Andhra Pradesh's RTC Bus Over Seat (Screengrab) | X/Telugu Scribe

Vijayawada: Chaos erupted inside Andhra Pradesh's Road Transport Corporation (APRTC) bus as woman fought with each other over a seat. The incident was recorded by a passenger in the bus, and its video also surfaced online.

In the video, women passengers could be seen slapping and pulling each other's hair, reportedly over a seat. The incident took place when the bus was enroute to Jaggayyapeta from Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, other passengers sitting inside the bus did not come forward and stop the fight.

Some social media users questioned the Chandrababu Naidu government in the state for such incidents, while other suggested to increase the number of RTC buses in the state.

Video Of The Incident:

"Daily, there are 2 or 3 like this. This situation will continue until they increase the number of buses," an X user commented.

డైలీ 2 లేదా 3 ఉంటాయి ఇలాంటివి



బస్ లు పెంచే దాకా ఇదే పరిస్థితి — Praveen Reddy (@MPRAVEENREDDY13) August 21, 2025

"What kind of vision is this, sir @ncbn?" another X user wrote.

వీళ్లని మనమే చదిపేస్తున్నాం.

Freebies పెట్టి.

మంచి గా ticket కొని వెళ్ళేవాళ్ళు..

రేపు free bus ఎతేస్తే వాళ్ళ హక్కు తీసేసి నట్టు feel అవుతారు..

ఏం vision sir ఇది @ncbn — Shiva Koneru (@ShivaKoni) August 21, 2025

For the unversed, on Independence Day, the Andhra Pradesh government launched the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme. On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy said that 65 lakh women benefited from the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme in the first six days of implementation.

The scheme is a poll promise by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ahead of the 2024 elections. Girls, women, and transgender persons with Andhra Pradesh domicile status can travel anywhere in the state.

The Stree Shakti scheme will allow the beneficiaries to travel across the state in the five categories of Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express services of APSRTC bus services.