IndiGo Chaos Eases But Govt Plans Action As Aviation Disruptions Enter Day 5 |

The massive chaos that erupted throughout the week at Indian airports due to IndiGo’s operational mismanagement mellowed down on Saturday as the airline limped toward normalcy by operating 1,500 flights. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is taking the matter seriously and plans to hold those responsible for the disruptions accountable.

FDTL Rules Placed in Abeyance; Cancellations Decline

The nationwide aviation crisis that began on Tuesday after hundreds of IndiGo flights were delayed due to a shortage of crew saw some relief on Saturday once MoCA placed the Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) rules in abeyance.

The airline, which cancelled over 1,000 flights on Friday, recorded fewer than 850 cancellations on Saturday. IndiGo said it operated about 1,500 flights, connecting 135 of its 138 destinations.

Govt Holds IndiGo Responsible; Inquiry Underway

MoCA has launched a high-level inquiry, holding IndiGo directly responsible for five consecutive days of crippling disruptions across the country.

While no specific action against CEO Pieter Elbers has been announced, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the probe committee will determine accountability, “Those responsible for the present situation will pay for it.”

The minister added that other major airlines Air India and SpiceJet had adapted to the stricter FDTL norms, placing further blame on IndiGo’s internal planning failures.

Possible Penalties, Senior Executives Under Scanner

Sources in the ministry indicated that the government may take action against IndiGo’s senior executives and impose a hefty fine for negligence and inconvenience caused to passengers.

The timing of the breakdown, coinciding with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, has intensified scrutiny.

DGCA Committee Formed; 15-Day Deadline

The DGCA has constituted a four-member committee including the Joint Director General, Deputy Director General, and senior flight operations inspectors to probe the circumstances behind the disruption.

The committee will evaluate manpower planning, rostering lapses, and accountability, and must submit its report within 15 days.

Govt Caps Airfares After Prices Hit ₹90,000

On Saturday, the ministry used regulatory powers to cap skyrocketing airfares after one-way domestic tickets surged to ₹90,000.

Under the new cap:

Up to 500 km: ₹7,500

Up to 1,000 km: ₹12,000

Up to 1,500 km: ₹15,000

Above 1,500 km: ₹18,000

(Exclusive of UDF, PSF, and other taxes)

Refunds Ordered by Sunday; No Rescheduling Fees

MoCA has directed IndiGo to refund cancellation amounts by 8 pm on Sunday and to waive all rescheduling charges for affected passengers.

The airline must also set up a dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cell to contact affected travellers proactively.

Operations Improving, but Disruptions Continue

Despite the interventions, operational chaos continued into Saturday, although at reduced levels.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recorded 117 cancellations, significantly lower than Friday.

In a statement, IndiGo said it had re-established 95% network connectivity by Saturday evening.

“The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh with improved stability. There are early signs of improvement,” a spokesperson said.