 IndiGo Airlines Operational Crisis Update: 11 Flights Resumed From Jammu Airport, 7 Cancelled From Srinagar
IndiGo resumed 11 flights from Jammu but canceled 7 from Srinagar due to pilot rostering issues, causing a five-day disruption and stranding passengers. The airline apologized and promised refunds. The Civil Aviation Ministry capped airfares amid rising costs, as IndiGo’s flight delays and cancellations continue, impacting thousands nationwide.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
IndiGo Airlines Operational Crisis Update: 11 Flights Resumed From Jammu Airport, 7 Cancelled From Srinagar | File Pic

Jammu: IndiGo Airlines on Saturday said it has resumed 11 flights from Jammu airport, but cancelled seven flights from Srinagar airport due to disruption caused by pilot rostering issues.

Passengers have been stranded at Jammu airport for five days since the nationwide disruption in IndiGo flight operations.

Out of its eight scheduled flights, the airline announced the cancellation of seven flights from Srinagar International Airport.

"IndiGo was scheduled to operate 36 flights from the Srinagar airport on Saturday, 18 inbound and 18 outbound. However, owing to rostering issues, IndiGo cancelled seven arriving and as many departing flights. In addition, the to-and-fro movement of another flight from a separate airline was also cancelled.

"While nine restored services will operate as scheduled at Jammu Airport, two flights - connecting Jammu with Mumbai and Hyderabad — will remain suspended for now," officials said at the Jammu airport.

It must be recalled that the cancellation and delay of all domestic flights of IndiGo entered the fifth day on Saturday. The issue has affected tens of thousands of passengers who are worried about extended delays and soaring travel costs.

On Friday, the airline apologised for the massive crisis, assuring that all cancelled flights will be refunded.

The disruptions were primarily caused by a shortage of pilots that was not anticipated due to planning deficiencies, and the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Operating 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo has seen its punctuality plummet with the operational disruptions that are expected to continue for many more days.

On Saturday, the Civil Aviation Ministry took note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption.

All airlines were instructed to strictly adhere to the fare caps that have now been prescribed. These caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises, the ministry added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

