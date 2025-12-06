 Rajasthan Accident Video: Speeding SUV Rams Into Scooter; Rider Flung Into Air For 5 Feet In Tonk
Rajasthan Accident Video: Speeding SUV Rams Into Scooter; Rider Flung Into Air For 5 Feet In Tonk

A speeding SUV coming from the wrong direction rammed into a scooter on Thursday night in Rajasthan's Tonk. The incident was caught on camera and the disturbing video also surfaced online. After the collision, the rider was flung into the air for about five feet. The driver sped away his SUV without spotting

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Accident Video: Speeding SUV Rams Into Scooter; Rider Flung Into Air For 5 Feet In Tonk (Screengrab) | X/@nareshsinh_007

Tonk: A horrific incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Tonk district, where a speeding SUV coming from the wrong direction rammed into a scooter on Thursday night. The incident was caught on camera and the disturbing video also surfaced online.

In the viral video, it could be seen that as the rider took a turn, the black-coloured speeding Thar rammed into his scooter. The impact of the collision was so severe that the rider was flung into the air for almost five feet.

Dramatic Visuals Of The Accident:

Meanwhile, the scooter was damaged in the accident. The driver of the SUV did not spot after ramming into the scooter. The incident took place at around 9:56 pm on December 4.

article-image

People present at the spot rushed towards the rider to help him. Fortunately, the man did not sustain serious injuries. In the clip, the rider was seen standing on his feet after being thrown into the air due to the impact of the collision. Notably, he was not wearing a helmet.

There are no reports of any FIR filed in the case.

Haryana Roadways Bus Collided With Bike:

Last week, A spine--chilling incident surfaced from Haryana, where a roadways bus collided with a bike at a junction. The bus moving on what appears to be the main road when a bike tried to cross the road without noticing the vehicle. The incident took place on November 18 at around 1:20 pm. The driver of the bus applied brakes moments before the collision. However, due to the momentum of the vehicle, it collided with the bike.

