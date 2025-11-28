Rajasthan Gang War Caught On Camera: Thar Runs Over Bike, Gunshots Fired In Broad Daylight (Screengrab) | YouTube/@IBC24

Jaipur: A shocking video of a gang war surfaced from Rajasthan's Kotputli district, where members of two groups clashed on Friday. The incident was recorded on CCTV. According to reports, the two groups had a rivalry.

The viral video shows a black-coloured Thar SUV ramming into a bike with three people riding on it in Bansur in Kotputli. One of the bikers started firing towards the Thar. Meanwhile, another car, a white-coloured Swift, came from behind.

Video Of The Incident:

In the video, it could also be seen that one of the occupants of the SUV also fired back. Members of both gangs exchanged firing. The three riders ran in different directions to save their lives as both the cars prevented them from fleeing.

The bikers ran inside nearby houses after their bike was vandalised by the cars, reported NDTV quoting eyewitnesses. Panic gripped the locals after the incident.

After receiving the information, the police swung into action to nab the miscreants. Cops are scrutinising CCTV footage to trace the miscreants involved in the gang war. It is still not known to which gangs these men belong.

Gang War Style Clash Near Z Bridge In Pune:

In August this year, a gang war–style clash occurred at the Z Bridge in Pune, in which a group of youths assaulted a young man with a koyta (machete) over an old rivalry. Four people were taken into custody. The arrested accused have been identified as Harshad Shirke, Nikhil Jagtap, Mukund Shirke and Abhishek Thorat.