 ‘Bapauti Nahi Hai’: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Hits Back At RJD Over Rabri Residence Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Bapauti Nahi Hai’: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Hits Back At RJD Over Rabri Residence Row

‘Bapauti Nahi Hai’: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Hits Back At RJD Over Rabri Residence Row

Choudhary clarified that he holds no personal grudge against the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He emphasised that the Supreme Court has already ruled that former chief ministers are not entitled to government bungalows.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary | X

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday delivered a sharp response to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after the party threatened not to vacate former chief minister Rabri Devi’s official residence. Speaking at a News18 programme, Choudhary asserted that government bungalows are public property and not anyone’s inheritance. “Sarkari Awas ki malik janata hoti hai, yeh kisi ki bapauti nahi hai,” he said.

Choudhary clarified that he holds no personal grudge against the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He emphasised that the Supreme Court has already ruled that former chief ministers are not entitled to government bungalows. Rabri Devi, he said, has already been allotted an official residence categorised for the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Recounting his own experience, Choudhary added that it is normal for government quarters to change in Bihar. “In the last 28 years, I myself have had to shift six houses,” he said. He also reminded that it was Tejashwi Yadav who had approached the court earlier, following which both the Supreme Court and Patna High Court held that former CMs cannot retain government residences.

Read Also
Big Jolt To Rabri Devi After Bihar Poll Drubbing; Asked To Vacate Official Residence On 10 Circular...
article-image

Reacting to RJD state president Mangnilal Mandal’s statement, “jo karna hai karein, dera nahi khali karenge”, Choudhary called it anarchic and irresponsible. He accused the RJD of promoting disorder and muscle power, questioning how the party can openly refuse to vacate a government residence. “Bihar is governed by law. They were given a house by the government, and now a new and even bigger residence has been allotted,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access
Thane Zilla Parishad's 'Door Step Delivery' Of Government Assistance Transforms Rural Service Access
'Fully Prepared To Face Cyclone Ditwah, Collectors Instructed To Remain On Alert': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
'Fully Prepared To Face Cyclone Ditwah, Collectors Instructed To Remain On Alert': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Thane: Container Overturns At Gaimukh Ghat, Ghodbunder Road Traffic Comes To Halt
Thane: Container Overturns At Gaimukh Ghat, Ghodbunder Road Traffic Comes To Halt
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO

The dispute began after the Building Construction Department marked the 39 Harding Road bungalow for the Legislative Council’s Leader of Opposition, requiring the Rabri residence at 10 Circular Road, occupied for nearly two decades, to be vacated. RJD has alleged that the move was taken under pressure from the BJP and has hinted at challenging the decision in court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fully Prepared To Face Cyclone Ditwah, Collectors Instructed To Remain On Alert': Tamil Nadu CM...

'Fully Prepared To Face Cyclone Ditwah, Collectors Instructed To Remain On Alert': Tamil Nadu CM...

INS Vikrant Deployed To Sri Lanka For Flood Rescue As Death Toll Rises To 56

INS Vikrant Deployed To Sri Lanka For Flood Rescue As Death Toll Rises To 56

'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming...

'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming...

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill...

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill...

MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In...

MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In...