Big Jolt To Rabri Devi After Bihar Poll Drubbing; Asked To Vacate Official Residence On 10 Circular Road

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi | File Photo/ Twitter

In a major jolt to Rabri Devi following the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, the former Bihar Chief Minister has been asked to vacate her official residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna. The Building Construction Department has allotted new official accommodations for Bihar’s ministers, including Rabri Devi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. She has been allotted Central Pool House No. 39 on Harding Road.

The allotment letter was issued by Shiv Ranjan, Joint Secretary–cum–Estate Officer.

It is worth noting that the 10 Circular Road residence has been the primary home of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi since their tenure as Chief Ministers. It has also served as an important centre for key RJD meetings.

A new residence has now been allotted to the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. This accommodation falls under the Central Pool and has been allotted to Rabri Devi based on her current position as Leader of Opposition in the Council.