 'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO

'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urged the Election Commission of India to implement a machine-readable voter list. He stated that public trust in the poll body has diminished, especially after the Bihar elections. Gogoi also called for complete digitisation, transparent disclosure of technical limitations, and a strict audit trail for voter roll modifications.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
APCC president Gaurav Gogoi | ANI

Guwahati: Congress MP and the party’s state unit chief, Gaurav Gogoi, on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to introduce a machine-readable voter list. He also claimed that the public has lost trust in the poll body.

Congress MP and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi says," It is difficult to understand that in this era of digital India, we don't have a digital voters list, and the Election Commission chooses not to have a machine-readable voter list."

"The greatest loss after the Bihar elections is the loss of trust and faith in the Election Commission. My sincere advice is that, if the EC wants to regain public trust, it should use a machine-readable voters' list in the upcoming elections. This is a demand raised by Rahul Gandhi ji himself," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, at a press conference in Jorhat, he raised four key demands before the Election Commission of India. First, the immediate rollout of machine-readable electoral rolls for all upcoming elections.

FPJ Shorts
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By Tenfold Surge In Private Investments
Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By Tenfold Surge In Private Investments
Read Also
'Protecting Integrity Of Vote Is First Duty Of Any Constitutional Authority': Assam Congress...
article-image

Second, complete digitisation and centrally managed, software-based preparation of voter lists to eliminate manual vulnerabilities. Third, public disclosure of any technical or administrative limitations that are preventing the adoption of modern, secure voter roll formats. Fourth, a strict and transparent audit trail for every addition, deletion, or modification made after the draft rolls are published.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming...

'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming...

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill...

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill...

MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In...

MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In...

Delhi Car Blast: Al-Falah University Chancellor Forged Papers To Grab Land Of Deceased Hindu Owners,...

Delhi Car Blast: Al-Falah University Chancellor Forged Papers To Grab Land Of Deceased Hindu Owners,...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 28, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 29 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 28, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 29 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...