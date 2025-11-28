'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi | ANI

Guwahati: Congress MP and the party’s state unit chief, Gaurav Gogoi, on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to introduce a machine-readable voter list. He also claimed that the public has lost trust in the poll body.

Congress MP and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi says," It is difficult to understand that in this era of digital India, we don't have a digital voters list, and the Election Commission chooses not to have a machine-readable voter list."

"The greatest loss after the Bihar elections is the loss of trust and faith in the Election Commission. My sincere advice is that, if the EC wants to regain public trust, it should use a machine-readable voters' list in the upcoming elections. This is a demand raised by Rahul Gandhi ji himself," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, at a press conference in Jorhat, he raised four key demands before the Election Commission of India. First, the immediate rollout of machine-readable electoral rolls for all upcoming elections.

Second, complete digitisation and centrally managed, software-based preparation of voter lists to eliminate manual vulnerabilities. Third, public disclosure of any technical or administrative limitations that are preventing the adoption of modern, secure voter roll formats. Fourth, a strict and transparent audit trail for every addition, deletion, or modification made after the draft rolls are published.