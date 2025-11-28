'Protecting Integrity Of Vote Is First Duty Of Any Constitutional Authority': Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi Raises 4 Key Demands Before EC

Assam Congress President and MP Gaurav Gogoi | X @ANI

Jorhat: Assam Congress President and MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately adopt modern, digitally secure voter roll systems, asserting that protecting the integrity of the vote is the Commission's foremost "constitutional responsibility".

In a post on X, Gogoi said he had placed four key demands before the poll body during a press conference in Jorhat earlier in the day.

"At a press conference in Jorhat today, I raised four key demands before the Election Commission of India. First, the immediate rollout of machine-readable electoral rolls for all upcoming elections. Second, complete digitisation and centrally managed, software-based preparation of voter lists to eliminate manual vulnerabilities. Third, public disclosure of any technical or administrative limitations that are preventing the adoption of modern, secure voter roll formats. Fourth, a strict and transparent audit trail for every addition, deletion, or modification made after the draft rolls are published," he wrote on Thursday.

"Protecting the integrity of the vote is the first duty of any constitutional authority. Merely reading the Preamble inside the Central Hall is meaningless if we cannot guarantee that every vote cast belongs to a genuine citizen," Gogoi further wrote on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Congress President and MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the state government is misusing the SIR process to manipulate the voter base ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking with ANI, Gogoi claimed that the Chief Minister is "trying to bring trainloads of BJP workers into Assam from other states and get their names registered in the voters' list." He said such attempts were aimed at "reducing the strength of the Assamese vote."

#WATCH | Jorhat | Assam Congress President & MP Gaurav Gogoi says, " We are seeing that in Assam through SIR, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to bring trainloads of BJP workers into Assam from other states and get their names registered in the voters' list. His sole aim is to… pic.twitter.com/BWJCLjDFfq — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

The Congress leader urged the Election Commission to take the issue seriously and ensure transparency in the electoral process. "In the upcoming elections, the EC must be serious," he said, adding that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must explain "why they don't have a machine-readable voter list.

"Gogoi alleged that the lack of such a system leaves scope for manipulation and undermines public trust in the electoral process. He called on the EC to clarify its position and ensure corrective measures before the polls.

The Assam Congress has consistently questioned the SIR process, accusing the state government of using it to alter the demographic and political equations.

Currently, a nationwide SIR is underway in 12 states and union territories, including West Bengal, with the final electors' list to be published on February 7. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

The states and union territories are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

