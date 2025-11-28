PM Modi Wears Turban With 'Mor Pankh' While Addressing Devotees At Sri Krishna Matha In Udupi

On November 28, the Prime Minister visited the sacred Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, drawing huge crowds of devotees who gathered hours in advance to welcome him. As he arrived at the temple precincts, chants of devotion echoed through the air and showers of fresh flowers rained upon him, reflecting the love and reverence people hold for this historic pilgrimage site and for the special occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A regal spiritual look

The Prime Minister’s attire for the occasion was rooted in tradition. He wore a crisp white kurta layered with a deep-hued vest, creating a dignified ceremonial look. Around his neck, he sported a multi-strand prayer mala that enhanced the devotional setting. The most striking element was his ornate bejeweled turban, embellished with intricate gold detailing and beautifully adorned with peacock feathers, a significant symbol associated with Lord Krishna. The elegant pagdi, the central brooch and his sacred tilak together reflected the spiritual nature of the event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Participation in Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana

The highlight of the visit was his participation in the grand Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, a powerful spiritual gathering where one lakh (100,000) participants, including monks, students, scholars, and citizens, recited verses from the divine Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison. The Prime Minister joined the recitation with deep focus and devotion, holding the holy text and immersing himself in the sacred vibrations that filled the Matha complex.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, a richly designed structure in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the new Kanaka Kavacha, a golden cover placed on the holy Kanakana Kindi. This sacred window is believed to be the spot where the revered saint Kanakadasa once had divine darshan of Lord Krishna when he was denied entry into the temple. The gesture symbolised a tribute to devotion, equality, and faith above all societal barriers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The legacy of Udupi Sri Krishna Matha

Established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the proponent of the Dvaita Vedanta philosophy, Udupi Sri Krishna Matha remains a treasured centre of devotion, learning, and culture. The Prime Minister’s visit added yet another moment of history to this timeless temple’s spiritual legacy.