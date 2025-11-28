Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit

PM Modi With Russian President (File Image) | X

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4 and 5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Putin's visit, on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shows closer ties between the two countries amid the ongoing tariff war by US President Donald Trump.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from 4–5 December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

MEA's Statement:

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from 04 - 05 December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit: MEA pic.twitter.com/DgvbadViFh — IANS (@ians_india) November 28, 2025

The Russian President will hold talks with PM Modi in New Delhi. Both leaders will have discussions on a wide range of topics aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations. During Putin's visit, President Droupadi Murmu will receive him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and will host a banquet in his honour.

"The forthcoming state visit (of President Putin) will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA added.

Kremlin's Statement:

Kremlin has described Putin's upcoming visit to India as an important moment for both nations. Russian state news agency TASS cited a Kremlin statement, "The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues."

"These issues will be at the heart of negotiations with the Indian delegation led by [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi," the Kremlin said as per TASS.

Meanwhile, days ahead of Putin's visit, Russia had reportedly offered Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India with transfer of technology. Some reports even claimed that Moscow also offered its single-engine stealth fighter aircraft, the Su-75 Checkmate, to New Delhi.

The Russian President last visited India in 2021. In September this year, PM Modi also met Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China's Tianjin.