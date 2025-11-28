 Gujarat Viral Video: Pet Dog Attacks Woman In Rajkot Building, Owner Shockingly Slaps Her Instead Of Helping
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat Viral Video: Pet Dog Attacks Woman In Rajkot Building, Owner Shockingly Slaps Her Instead Of Helping

Gujarat Viral Video: Pet Dog Attacks Woman In Rajkot Building, Owner Shockingly Slaps Her Instead Of Helping

A woman was slapped by a pet dog owner in Rajkot after an incident involving the animal. CCTV footage shows a dog, owned by Payal Goswami, charging at Kiran Vaghela. Following a confrontation, Goswami reportedly slapped Vaghela. The video went viral, prompting public calls for police action. No official legal action confirmed.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Viral Video: Pet Dog Attacks Woman In Rajkot Building, Owner Shockingly Slaps Her Instead Of Helping |

Gujarat: A disturbing incident was reported from Gujarat’s Rajkot, where a woman was attacked by a pet dog recently. The incident took place at Surbhi Possible Flats on Rolex Road in the Kotharia area and was captured entirely on CCTV.

The footage shows a pet dog, owned by a woman reportedly identified as Payal Goswami, aggressively charging towards another resident, Kiran Vaghela, as she waited for the lift. While it remains unclear whether the dog actually bit her, the animal’s sudden lunge visibly startled Vaghela.

The video then captures Vaghela confronting the man accompanying Goswami, who was holding the leash. She appears to be requesting him to keep the pet under control. However, the situation escalates unexpectedly when the dog owner, instead of offering help or apologising, becomes visibly agitated. In a shocking display of aggression, she slaps Vaghela, leading to a heated verbal argument between the two sides.

The video soon went viral online, triggering widespread criticism of the dog owner’s behaviour. Several social media users tagged the Rajkot city police, demanding strict action and stressing that irresponsible ownership and hostile reactions only worsen pet-related conflicts. As of now, no official confirmation has been issued regarding legal action against Goswami or her companion.

FPJ Shorts
'Earlier Govts Did Not Retaliate After Terror Attacks': PM Modi Hails Operation Sudarshan Chakra As 'Wall Of Security'
'Earlier Govts Did Not Retaliate After Terror Attacks': PM Modi Hails Operation Sudarshan Chakra As 'Wall Of Security'
'Bank Balance Jyaada Lag Raha..': Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Dig At Ex-Wife Dhanashree Again In Viral Instagram LIVE Session
'Bank Balance Jyaada Lag Raha..': Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Dig At Ex-Wife Dhanashree Again In Viral Instagram LIVE Session
Russian President Vladimir Putin Says US Peace Plan Could Be Basis For Future Talks But Demands Ukraine Withdraw Or Face More Force
Russian President Vladimir Putin Says US Peace Plan Could Be Basis For Future Talks But Demands Ukraine Withdraw Or Face More Force
Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO
Winding & Conductivity Products Maker Vidya Wires Fixes Price Band For Upcoming ₹300-Crore IPO
Read Also
Dog Attack Caught On Camera: Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear
article-image

Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear

In a separate incident from Delhi, another pet dog attack has raised deeper concerns, especially because the victim this time was a young child. A six-year-old boy in the Prem Nagar area was mauled by a neighbour’s pit bull on Sunday, November 23.

The horrifying attack, also caught on video, shows the boy playing outside his home when the dog suddenly charges at him. According to reports, the child suffered serious injuries, including a bite on his right ear, as reported by NDTV.

Following the attack, police recorded the statement of the child’s father. Based on the medical report and the family’s complaint, a case was registered at the Prem Nagar Police Station. The dog owner, identified as Rajesh Pal, was arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Earlier Govts Did Not Retaliate After Terror Attacks': PM Modi Hails Operation Sudarshan Chakra As...

'Earlier Govts Did Not Retaliate After Terror Attacks': PM Modi Hails Operation Sudarshan Chakra As...

Gujarat Viral Video: Pet Dog Attacks Woman In Rajkot Building, Owner Shockingly Slaps Her Instead Of...

Gujarat Viral Video: Pet Dog Attacks Woman In Rajkot Building, Owner Shockingly Slaps Her Instead Of...

'Protecting Integrity Of Vote Is First Duty Of Any Constitutional Authority': Assam Congress...

'Protecting Integrity Of Vote Is First Duty Of Any Constitutional Authority': Assam Congress...

Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit

PM Modi Wears Turban With 'Mor Pankh' While Addressing Devotees At Sri Krishna Matha In Udupi

PM Modi Wears Turban With 'Mor Pankh' While Addressing Devotees At Sri Krishna Matha In Udupi