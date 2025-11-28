Gujarat Viral Video: Pet Dog Attacks Woman In Rajkot Building, Owner Shockingly Slaps Her Instead Of Helping |

Gujarat: A disturbing incident was reported from Gujarat’s Rajkot, where a woman was attacked by a pet dog recently. The incident took place at Surbhi Possible Flats on Rolex Road in the Kotharia area and was captured entirely on CCTV.

The footage shows a pet dog, owned by a woman reportedly identified as Payal Goswami, aggressively charging towards another resident, Kiran Vaghela, as she waited for the lift. While it remains unclear whether the dog actually bit her, the animal’s sudden lunge visibly startled Vaghela.

Shocking CCTV from Rajkot, Gujarat: Pet dog lunges at woman Kiran Vaghela near a lift, but owner Payal Goswami slaps the victim instead of helping—sparking outrage over pet responsibility and entitlement. Video exposes heated confrontation at Surbhi Possible Flats. Demand action… pic.twitter.com/VvD4rOSKaX — Naresh Darna (@nareshdarna) November 28, 2025

The video then captures Vaghela confronting the man accompanying Goswami, who was holding the leash. She appears to be requesting him to keep the pet under control. However, the situation escalates unexpectedly when the dog owner, instead of offering help or apologising, becomes visibly agitated. In a shocking display of aggression, she slaps Vaghela, leading to a heated verbal argument between the two sides.

The video soon went viral online, triggering widespread criticism of the dog owner’s behaviour. Several social media users tagged the Rajkot city police, demanding strict action and stressing that irresponsible ownership and hostile reactions only worsen pet-related conflicts. As of now, no official confirmation has been issued regarding legal action against Goswami or her companion.

Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear

In a separate incident from Delhi, another pet dog attack has raised deeper concerns, especially because the victim this time was a young child. A six-year-old boy in the Prem Nagar area was mauled by a neighbour’s pit bull on Sunday, November 23.

A 6 year old child was playing in Delhi.



A Pit Bull dog of neighbour attacked him brutally. The child lost his ear and is admitted in Hospital.



Dog Lovers who give excuse that dog attacks because they are hungry. Was this pet dog Hungry?



Pit Bull dogs should be banned in India… pic.twitter.com/DlykkE50Hc — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 25, 2025

The horrifying attack, also caught on video, shows the boy playing outside his home when the dog suddenly charges at him. According to reports, the child suffered serious injuries, including a bite on his right ear, as reported by NDTV.

Following the attack, police recorded the statement of the child’s father. Based on the medical report and the family’s complaint, a case was registered at the Prem Nagar Police Station. The dog owner, identified as Rajesh Pal, was arrested.