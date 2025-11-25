 Dog Attack Caught On Camera: Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDog Attack Caught On Camera: Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear

Dog Attack Caught On Camera: Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear

A pit bull attacked a six-year-old boy in Prem Nagar area. The incident, which took place on Sunday, November 23, was caught on camera and the disturbing video surfaced online. The boy reportedly lost his right ear in the dog attack.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Dog Attack: Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced from Delhi, where a dog attacked a six-year-old boy in Prem Nagar area. The incident, which took place on Sunday, November 23, was caught on camera and the disturbing video surfaced online.

The video shows that the child was playing outside his home when a neighbour's pit bull suddenly attacked. The child reportedly suffered serious injuries. The dog bit his right ear, reported NDTV.

Disturbing Video:

The boy's parents and neighbours immediately rushed to the spot and freed him from the dog's jaws. The dog belonged to a 50-year-old man, named Rajesh Pal.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Written Update, November 25: Anupama & Rajni Tai's Reunion Brings Emotional Confessions
Anupamaa Written Update, November 25: Anupama & Rajni Tai's Reunion Brings Emotional Confessions
Final Countdown: Dahanu's Landholders In Maharashtra Receive Public Notices For The Greenfield Highway Project's Land Acquisition
Final Countdown: Dahanu's Landholders In Maharashtra Receive Public Notices For The Greenfield Highway Project's Land Acquisition
SBI Staff & Customers Forced To Use Ladder To Enter Odisha Branch After Staircase Demolished In Anti-Encroachment Drive | VIDEO
SBI Staff & Customers Forced To Use Ladder To Enter Odisha Branch After Staircase Demolished In Anti-Encroachment Drive | VIDEO
Bihar BCECE Senior Resident, Tutor Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Reopens; Here's How To Apply
Bihar BCECE Senior Resident, Tutor Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Reopens; Here's How To Apply

In the video, it could also be seen that a woman, a member of Rajesh Pal's family, tried to stop the dog from attacking the boy, but all in vain. She then took the dog inside her house. He was rushed to a hospital in Rohini. However, he was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The boy reportedly lost his right ear. The police was informed about the incident on Sunday evening at around 5:30 pm.

Read Also
Karnataka Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation For Fatal Dog-Bite Cases And Financial Aid For Victims...
article-image

An initial investigation revealed that the dog was brought by Rajesh's son, Sachin Pal, one-and-a-half years ago, reported NDTV. Notably, Sachin is reportedly lodged in a jail in an attempted murder case.

An eyewitness narrated the incident to news agency ANI. "The dog suddenly attacked the kid who was playing near my shop, and dragged him... Such incidents have occurred before as well... The child has been admitted as of now," the eyewitness said.

The police recorded the statement of the child's father. Based on the complaint and child's medical reports, a case has been registered at the Prem Nagar Police Station and Rajesh Pal was arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dog Attack Caught On Camera: Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear

Dog Attack Caught On Camera: Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear

Bihar Water Resources Dept’s X Account Remains Hacked For 9 Months; Govt Deletes Post Praising...

Bihar Water Resources Dept’s X Account Remains Hacked For 9 Months; Govt Deletes Post Praising...

'Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Drifts Toward China, Clears Indian Skies By Evening': IMD

'Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Drifts Toward China, Clears Indian Skies By Evening': IMD

Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Volcanic Eruption: Ash Cloud To Drift Into THESE Indian States; Check DETAILS

Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Volcanic Eruption: Ash Cloud To Drift Into THESE Indian States; Check DETAILS

Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Cloud Reaches Delhi-NCR As DGCA Issues Advisory: Will It Impact Air Quality...

Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Cloud Reaches Delhi-NCR As DGCA Issues Advisory: Will It Impact Air Quality...