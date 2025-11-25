Dog Attack Caught On Camera: Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear

Dog Attack: Pit Bull Mauls 6-Year-Old Boy In Delhi Prem Nagar, Child Loses Ear (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced from Delhi, where a dog attacked a six-year-old boy in Prem Nagar area. The incident, which took place on Sunday, November 23, was caught on camera and the disturbing video surfaced online.

The video shows that the child was playing outside his home when a neighbour's pit bull suddenly attacked. The child reportedly suffered serious injuries. The dog bit his right ear, reported NDTV.

Disturbing Video:

A 6 year old child was playing in Delhi.



A Pit Bull dog of neighbour attacked him brutally. The child lost his ear and is admitted in Hospital.



Dog Lovers who give excuse that dog attacks because they are hungry. Was this pet dog Hungry?



Pit Bull dogs should be banned in India… pic.twitter.com/DlykkE50Hc — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 25, 2025

The boy's parents and neighbours immediately rushed to the spot and freed him from the dog's jaws. The dog belonged to a 50-year-old man, named Rajesh Pal.

In the video, it could also be seen that a woman, a member of Rajesh Pal's family, tried to stop the dog from attacking the boy, but all in vain. She then took the dog inside her house. He was rushed to a hospital in Rohini. However, he was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The boy reportedly lost his right ear. The police was informed about the incident on Sunday evening at around 5:30 pm.

An initial investigation revealed that the dog was brought by Rajesh's son, Sachin Pal, one-and-a-half years ago, reported NDTV. Notably, Sachin is reportedly lodged in a jail in an attempted murder case.

An eyewitness narrated the incident to news agency ANI. "The dog suddenly attacked the kid who was playing near my shop, and dragged him... Such incidents have occurred before as well... The child has been admitted as of now," the eyewitness said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Child got injured after allegedly being attacked by a Pitbull dog in Prem Nagar



An eyewitness says, "The dog suddenly attacked the kid who was playing near my shop, and dragged him... Such incidents have occurred before as well... The child has been admitted as… pic.twitter.com/NyOXwk8rIS — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025

The police recorded the statement of the child's father. Based on the complaint and child's medical reports, a case has been registered at the Prem Nagar Police Station and Rajesh Pal was arrested.