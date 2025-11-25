IN PICS: PM Modi Hoists Sacred Saffron Flag In Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple On The Auspicious Day Of Vivah Panchami

By: Sunanda Singh | November 25, 2025
Years after the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, the city is once again seeing a surge of visitors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted a saffron flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, marking the formal completion of the holy shrine.
He hoisted a saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir during a sacred ceremony. The triangular flag bears the image of the sun, symbolising the source of life and valour of Lord Rama. The ceremony took place on the auspicious occasion of Vivah Panchami.
The sacred flag also bears the image of an Om, along with that of a Kovidara tree.
The raising of a flag (dhwaja) symbolises the victory of light over darkness.
X/ IANS
The flag conveys the message of unity, peace, hope, and cultural continuity.
On this day, Lord Rama married Goddess Sita in Mithila, where the Goddess was born.
