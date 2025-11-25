Ram Mandir: Here's Some Of The Interesting Facts About Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

By: Sunanda Singh | November 25, 2025
Years after the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, the city is once again seeing a surge of visitors.
This time, the focus is on the ceremonial hoisting of a massive saffron flag atop the temple's spir.
On this special occasion, take a look at some of the interesting facts about Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.
The 3-storey Ram Mandir is built in the traditional Nagara style.
It's the largest temple in India, covering 70 acres, with 70 per cent being a green area.
The temple was constructed using stones, copper, white cement, and wood, avoiding the use of iron or steel.
The temple has 32 steps at the entrance, with a height of 16.11 ft from the ground, that will lead the devotees before entering through Singh Dwar.
The temple has a garden based on astrological constellations, featuring 27 types of plants representing the 27 nakshatras.
The temple stands at 250 ft wide and 161 ft tall. It's an earthquake-resistant structure, estimated to be 2500 years old.
Ajodhya's Ram mandir bell is made up of Ashtadhatu and is claimed to be audible up to 15 km away.
