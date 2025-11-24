IN PICS: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Dharmendra

By: Sunanda Singh | November 24, 2025
Dharmendra, known as the He-Man of Bollywood and Dharam Ji, is one of India's most beloved superstars. Here are some intriguing facts about Bollywood's Veeru:
According to reports, when Dharam paaji was young, he disliked attending school and would ask his mother not to send him there. Though his father worked as a school teacher, young Dharam disliked attending school since his father often scolded him more than the other kids.
The veteran actor always dreamed of becoming an actor. His mother, who supported his dreams, used to suggest that he write a letter requesting to act in films.
The legendary actor has appeared in over 300 films. His phrase 'kutte main tera khoon pi jaunga' has become associated with his name in the industry.
Dharmendra portrayed a romantic lead onscreen numerous times and garnered a significant female fan base during his prime. Even away from the screen, he was recognised as an unwavering romantic.
In 2012, the Padma Bhushan award was bestowed upon Dharmendra. In 2004, Dharmendra received the award for Best Contribution to Indian Cinema.
The actor who has played a wide range of roles in Bollywood was one of the highest-paid actors of his age.
