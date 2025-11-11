Dharmendra Hospitalised: Ameesha Patel Breaks Down As She Leaves Mumbai Hospital After Visiting Him, Video Surfaces

Actress Ameesha Patel, who shares a close bond with the Deol family, visited Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday (November 10) to meet veteran star Dharmendra. The cinema legend has been hospitalised for over a week and several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and family members arrived to see him.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ameesha appeared visibly emotional as she left the hospital. The clip shows the actress sitting inside her car, with tears in her eyes.

The actress also requested photographers not to click her pictures or record videos. “Please nahi,” she can be heard saying in the video, gesturing for them with folded hands to stop. The actress chose not to interact with the media stationed outside the hospital.

On Monday night, several verified social media users and media portals claimed that Dharmendra passed away. However, Sunny Deol's team issued a clarification stating that the Sholay actor is stable and under observation.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy," the statement read.

Ameesha, who starred opposite Sunny in Gadar and Gadar 2, is quite close to the actor and his family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in the film Ikkis with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. He will be seen playing the role of Agastya's grandfather in the Sriram Raghavan-directorial.

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring figures, began his career in the late 1950s and went on to act in over 300 films. Known for his versatility, he portrayed a range of roles across genres - from intense dramas to action-packed hits. In December 2025, the actor will celebrate his 90th birthday.