Naagin 7: 1st Episode X (Twitter) Review - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh & Namik Paul Starrer Impresses Netizens

Naagin 7 1st Episode X (Twitter) Review

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 has been one of the most-awaited shows of the year. Finally, after many months of wait, the show premiere on Saturday, and as expected fans of the franchise, and the actors watched it. Many netizens have shared their reviews on X (Twitter), and they have loved the first episode of Naagin 7.

A netizen tweeted, "@EktaaRKapoor killed it ..I absolutely loved the first episode of #Naagin7—everything was top-tier. I couldn't find a single flaw in the whole ep .The story, the VFX, the editing... it was all perfect. Ekta ,u truly are the Queen of ITV (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I had low expectations from the show I thought it would be cringe But it turned out to be pretty decent They story is actually interesting It was never boring at all Can't wait for our innocent girl to turn into a fierce Naagin (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I feel so happy and nostalgic by seeing they have included the old visuals, old naag mandir , haweli visuals from S1, those bgms and definitely the introduction of previous naagins specially mouni's (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Steal The Show In Naagin 7 1st Episode

While the show features Priyanka, Eisha and Namik in the lead role, Tejasswi and Karan stole the show with their cameos in the first episode. Netizens can't stop praising them.

A fan tweeted, "The acting with such emotions, The actions omg & her face card like she literally stole the show (sic)."

A netizen tweeted, "@kkundrra in #Naagin7 you totally nailed it 👏🏻❤️ What a phenomenal actor you are ♥️👏🏻 He came for just one episode but dominated every moment 🔥✨ His voice over in the starting 🔥just pure powerful performance with beautiful screen presence (sic)."

As the first episode has received such a fantastic response, let's see if Naagin 7 will be able to make a mark at the TRP charts or not.