The 15-year-old was reportedly upset after her parents admonished her over poor academic performance. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for a post-mortem examination. A case was registered and an investigation launched. This is the second incident of suicide by school students in Telangana.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Girl Jumps To Death; Second Student Suicide In Telangana In 24 Hours | File Pic (Representative Image)

A Class 10 girl student jumped to her death from the fifth floor of a school building in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a private school in the city's Habsiguda area.

Nizamabad Boy Found Hanging in Hostel Room a Day Earlier

A Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide at the Telangana Minority Residential School in Chandrur in Nizamabad district on Monday. He was found hanging from an iron rod in his room with a bedsheet. His fellow students found him hanging and alerted the staff, who then informed the police and his parents. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) for a post-mortem examination.

The reasons for the student’s suicide are not known. His family said he was normal when he came to Nizamabad a day ago to update his Aadhaar card details.

TMREIS Suspends Three Employees for Negligence

Police registered a case and took up an investigation. Taking serious note of the incident, the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) suspended three employees of the residential school for negligence. AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to TMREIS Vice-Chairman Faheem Qureshi about the incident. He sought a thorough investigation into the incident and action against those found responsible.

The MP also demanded that the government provide financial assistance and all support to the family of the boy. Owaisi urged the government to provide a government job to a member of the family. Qureshi also spoke to the student’s family and promised all possible assistance. He directed TIMREIS officials in the district to conduct an inquiry.

After a preliminary inquiry, three employees of the school were suspended for negligence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

