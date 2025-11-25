 Pawan Thakur, Dubai-Based Drug Trafficker & Mastermind Of ₹2,500-Crore Narcotics Racket, Arrested; Likely To Be Deported To India Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPawan Thakur, Dubai-Based Drug Trafficker & Mastermind Of ₹2,500-Crore Narcotics Racket, Arrested; Likely To Be Deported To India Soon

Pawan Thakur, Dubai-Based Drug Trafficker & Mastermind Of ₹2,500-Crore Narcotics Racket, Arrested; Likely To Be Deported To India Soon

Dubai-based Indian drug trafficker Pawan Thakur was reportedly arrested on Tuesday. He will soon be deported to India, claimed media reports. Two days ago the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized meth drugs worth Rs 282 crore in Delhi.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Dubai-based Indian drug trafficker Pawan Thakur was reportedly arrested on Tuesday. He will soon be deported to India, claimed media reports. The development came two days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized meth drugs worth Rs 282 crore in Delhi.

Thakur is also reportedly the mastermind of the Rs 2,500-crore cocaine racket which was unearthed in Delhi in November last year. The consignment was transported to Delhi after it reached a port. It was then stored in a warehouse for distribution, reported NDTV.

In September last year, the NCB published the first Silver Notice against Thakur in connection with the recovery of around 82 kilograms of cocaine in Delhi.

In a statement, the NCB said that the investigations established that Thakur was the mastermind behind the import, export, and trafficking of the seized cocaine. It was alleged that he arranged for the consignment’s import through an Indian port and facilitated its onward movement to Delhi by road.

FPJ Shorts
Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'Mental & Physical Torture Over Years'
Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'Mental & Physical Torture Over Years'
Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS Subscribers Can Submit Requests Till November 30
Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS Subscribers Can Submit Requests Till November 30
X's New 'About This Account' Tool Exposes Pakistan-Linked Trolls Stirring Political Chaos In India
X's New 'About This Account' Tool Exposes Pakistan-Linked Trolls Stirring Political Chaos In India
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: After IND vs SA ODI miss, India Star Resumes Training Post Surgery
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: After IND vs SA ODI miss, India Star Resumes Training Post Surgery

The NCB investigation revealed that the accused operated a hawala network with bases in Dubai and Delhi, channelling illicit funds and laundering proceeds of narcotics trafficking into the formal financial system through his associates, reported News On Air. The agency had further said that Thakur continued to operate his narcotics trafficking and money-laundering syndicate from Dubai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pawan Thakur, Dubai-Based Drug Trafficker & Mastermind Of ₹2,500-Crore Narcotics Racket, Arrested;...

Pawan Thakur, Dubai-Based Drug Trafficker & Mastermind Of ₹2,500-Crore Narcotics Racket, Arrested;...

Video Shows Railway Staff Mis-handling And Throwing Courier Packages On Rail Tracks In UP; Police...

Video Shows Railway Staff Mis-handling And Throwing Courier Packages On Rail Tracks In UP; Police...

'Gross Indiscipline': SC Upholds Termination Of Army Soldier Who Refused Regiment’s Collective...

'Gross Indiscipline': SC Upholds Termination Of Army Soldier Who Refused Regiment’s Collective...

‘No Hindi In Tamil Nadu’: Udhayanidhi Stalin Issues Strong Warning To Centre

‘No Hindi In Tamil Nadu’: Udhayanidhi Stalin Issues Strong Warning To Centre

Japan PM Takaichi Reaffirms US Cooperation After Trump–Xi Calls

Japan PM Takaichi Reaffirms US Cooperation After Trump–Xi Calls