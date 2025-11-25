Caught LIVE On Camera: Vlogger Friends Crushed To Death By Dumper After Speeding Bike Collides With Rickshaw In Jaipur

Screengrab | X

Jaipur: A tragic incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Jaipur. An accident occurred at the Transport Nagar Tunnel in Jaipur in which two friends, identified as Yogesh Meena and Ajay Sharma, who regularly posted videos of their bike stunts on social media, became victims of their own vlogging style.

While attempting to overtake an auto-rickshaw at high speed, their motorcycle went out of control and a speeding concrete-mixer dumper crushed them seconds later. The entire horrific accident was captured LIVE on their helmet-mounted cameras.

The video that has surfaced on social media shows the speeding motorcycle being struck by an auto-rickshaw. The bike loses balance and falls, and within seconds the riders are crushed when a dumper coming from behind runs them over.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Investigations have revealed that the two friends met through social media. Both shared a passion for bikes, speed, and performing stunts.

Reportedly, the two had travelled from Dausa to Jaipur to have their bikes serviced. Ajay Sharma had purchased his motorcycle only four months earlier.

Eyewitnesses claim the impact was so severe that the bodies were beyond recognition. Following the accident, the driver of the dumper was taken into police custody.

Although two-wheelers are prohibited in the Ghat Guni Tunnel, young people are still frequently seen riding their bikes at high speeds. However, following the accident, the traffic police have taken note and are now preventing bikers from entering the tunnel.