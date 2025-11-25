 Caught LIVE On Camera: Vlogger Friends Crushed To Death By Dumper After Speeding Bike Collides With Rickshaw In Jaipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught LIVE On Camera: Vlogger Friends Crushed To Death By Dumper After Speeding Bike Collides With Rickshaw In Jaipur

Caught LIVE On Camera: Vlogger Friends Crushed To Death By Dumper After Speeding Bike Collides With Rickshaw In Jaipur

Two friends, Yogesh Meena and Ajay Sharma, died in Jaipur's Transport Nagar Tunnel after their bike lost control while attempting a high-speed overtake. The social media vloggers were crushed by a dumper. The incident, captured on camera, highlights tunnel's two-wheeler prohibition. Police are now restricting bikers.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab | X

Jaipur: A tragic incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Jaipur. An accident occurred at the Transport Nagar Tunnel in Jaipur in which two friends, identified as Yogesh Meena and Ajay Sharma, who regularly posted videos of their bike stunts on social media, became victims of their own vlogging style.

While attempting to overtake an auto-rickshaw at high speed, their motorcycle went out of control and a speeding concrete-mixer dumper crushed them seconds later. The entire horrific accident was captured LIVE on their helmet-mounted cameras.

The video that has surfaced on social media shows the speeding motorcycle being struck by an auto-rickshaw. The bike loses balance and falls, and within seconds the riders are crushed when a dumper coming from behind runs them over.

Investigations have revealed that the two friends met through social media. Both shared a passion for bikes, speed, and performing stunts.

FPJ Shorts
Apple Lays Off Dozens Of Employees In Rare Job Cut Move
Apple Lays Off Dozens Of Employees In Rare Job Cut Move
'Yeh Hai Asli Atankwadi': Elderly Muslim Cab Driver Harassed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near Taj Mahal In Agra - VIDEO Viral
'Yeh Hai Asli Atankwadi': Elderly Muslim Cab Driver Harassed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near Taj Mahal In Agra - VIDEO Viral
IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Staring At Embarrassing Whitewash After Proteas Set 549 Target, Jaiswal, Rahul Fall Late On Day 4
IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Staring At Embarrassing Whitewash After Proteas Set 549 Target, Jaiswal, Rahul Fall Late On Day 4
Burhan Wani Link In Delhi Car Blast Case; Report Suggests Suicide Bomber Mohammad Umar Wanted To Avenge Terrorist's Killing
Burhan Wani Link In Delhi Car Blast Case; Report Suggests Suicide Bomber Mohammad Umar Wanted To Avenge Terrorist's Killing
Read Also
Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Audi Driver Arrested For Kidnapping Biker, Seeking Sexual Favours From...
article-image

Reportedly, the two had travelled from Dausa to Jaipur to have their bikes serviced. Ajay Sharma had purchased his motorcycle only four months earlier.

Eyewitnesses claim the impact was so severe that the bodies were beyond recognition. Following the accident, the driver of the dumper was taken into police custody.

Although two-wheelers are prohibited in the Ghat Guni Tunnel, young people are still frequently seen riding their bikes at high speeds. However, following the accident, the traffic police have taken note and are now preventing bikers from entering the tunnel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yeh Hai Asli Atankwadi': Elderly Muslim Cab Driver Harassed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near...

'Yeh Hai Asli Atankwadi': Elderly Muslim Cab Driver Harassed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near...

Burhan Wani Link In Delhi Car Blast Case; Report Suggests Suicide Bomber Mohammad Umar Wanted To...

Burhan Wani Link In Delhi Car Blast Case; Report Suggests Suicide Bomber Mohammad Umar Wanted To...

China Rejects Harassment Allegations After Indian Woman From Arunachal Stopped At Shanghai Airport

China Rejects Harassment Allegations After Indian Woman From Arunachal Stopped At Shanghai Airport

UP: Woman Beaten Mercilessly By Husband, Brother-In-Law In Aligarh; Probe Ordered - VIDEO

UP: Woman Beaten Mercilessly By Husband, Brother-In-Law In Aligarh; Probe Ordered - VIDEO

'If You Target Me, I'll Shake India': Mamata Banerjee Vows Nationwide Yatra Against SIR, Accuses EC...

'If You Target Me, I'll Shake India': Mamata Banerjee Vows Nationwide Yatra Against SIR, Accuses EC...