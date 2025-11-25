 UP: Woman Beaten Mercilessly By Husband, Brother-In-Law In Aligarh; Probe Ordered - VIDEO
A video from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh has surfaced on social media, showing a group of men brutally assaulting a woman. According to reports, the incident took place in Maya Ramgarhi under the Khair police station limits in Aligarh. The men seen beating the woman in the video are reported to be her husband and brother-in-law.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Several users have shared the video on social media, though it is still unclear why the woman was being beaten.

The video shows a man dragging the woman by her hair. He then sits on her chest as another man tries to separate them. Moments later, the man pulls her hair again while another person arrives with a wooden bat and joins the assault.

After the video went viral, the Uttar Pradesh government directed the Aligarh Police to investigate the matter.

Responding to the viral video, the police stated that the Khair Station House Officer has been instructed to conduct an inquiry and take necessary action.

