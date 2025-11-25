 'Yeh Hai Asli Atankwadi': Elderly Muslim Cab Driver Harassed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near Taj Mahal In Agra - VIDEO Viral
'Yeh Hai Asli Atankwadi': Elderly Muslim Cab Driver Harassed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near Taj Mahal In Agra - VIDEO Viral

The youth filmed the incident and made the viral on social media, in which he is threatening the old man that he will say Jai Shri Ram in three days. The incident reportedly occurred in the parking of Taj Mahal.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Elderly Muslim Cab Driver Harassed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Near Taj Mahal In Agra - VIDEO Viral | X

Agra, November 25: A disturbing video has surfaced on social media from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, in which an elderly cab driver is being forced to say "Jai Shri Ram". The youth filmed the incident and made the viral on social media, in which he is threatening the old man that he will say Jai Shri Ram in three days. The incident reportedly occurred in the parking of Taj Mahal.

Details About The Incident

The video went viral on social media on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hoisting the saffron flag at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The viral video shows that a young man who has been identified as Rohit Dharmendra Pratap Singh is misbehaving with the elderly Muslim taxi driver and repeatedly pressuring him to say Jai Shri Ram. When the driver refused, he allegedly threatened him, saying, "Jai Shri Ram bolega tu do teen din mein." (You will say Jai Shri Ram within 2-3 days)

'Asli Atankwadi'

The viral video was shared on social media with the caption "Yeh Hain Asli Atankwadi" (These are the real terrorists). The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media and the internet users are condemning the act and are expressing concern about the growing fear and mistrust.

Few users are demanding action against the person misbehaving with the cab driver, however, few users are saying that the Muslim man should have said Jai Shri Ram as there is no harm in it.

MP News: Taunted As Anti-Sanatan, CSP Hina Khan Fires Back With ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Amid...
Police Action

The police took cognizance of the viral video and said that the matter has been assigned to the SHO of Tajganj Police Station for investigation. The police also said that the cyber cell has also been instructed to verify the video and trace all those involved in the viral video.

