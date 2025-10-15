 MP News: Taunted As Anti-Sanatan, CSP Hina Khan Fires Back With ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Amid Ambedkar Statue Dispute In Gwalior--VIDEO
MP News: Taunted As Anti-Sanatan, CSP Hina Khan Fires Back With 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants Amid Ambedkar Statue Dispute In Gwalior--VIDEO

The officer, CSP Hina Khan, was deployed in the city amid heightened tension over the Ambedkar statue dispute.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An on-duty Muslim police officer countered Hindu groups' allegations of 'anti-sanatan' by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans amid Ambedkar dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

"Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram...ab bolo," on-duty CSP Hina Khan slammed the Hindu groups attempting to bully her after the police refused them permission to hold 'Sundar Kand' paath to avert law and order situation.

Former Bar Association president Anil Mishra and his supporters were heading to recite Sundar Kand when police, following administrative orders, stopped them to maintain peace.

A video of the exchange between CSP Hina Khan and advocate Anil Mishra has now gone viral on social media. Many have praised Hina Khan for her courage, saying she upheld her duty without letting religion affect her actions.

Check out the video below :

Angered by the action, Mishra confronted CSP Khan and accused her of opposing Sanatan Dharma. When he began shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, Hina Khan stood her ground and joined in, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” four times while looking straight at him and calmly asking, “And what else?”

Even as Mishra’s supporters continued chanting, Khan maintained control and told them, “Don’t do anything wrong. If you chant, I will also chant.” Her confident and composed response diffused the tension, and no violence was reported.

The temple priest later said that police officials had earlier directed them not to allow any event without permission, and they followed the order.

Despite being provoked on religious lines, CSP Hina Khan proved that duty and discipline come before religion.

