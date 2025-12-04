 Indore News: Two Government Schools Relocated For Underground Metro Station
The Education Department, Madhya Pradesh and the Indore District Administration jointly executed the transfer of Govt Hindi Middle School No 24 and Marathi Middle School No 06, both located behind the Shivaji Market Multi-Level Parking Complex. The schools, catering to students from Class 1 to 8, have temporarily moved to the Maharaja Talkies MTH Compound, situated behind the Press Club, Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:17 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two government schools in Indore have been relocated to facilitate the construction of an underground metro station, marking one of the first major structural shifts for the city’s ambitious metro expansion.

Excavation work for the proposed underground station has already begun on the vacant playground area behind the parking complex. Officials confirmed that multiple alternative government schools were inspected, but none offered adequate space for relocation before the MTH compound site was finalised.

The development aligns with the broader Indore Metro Project, which spans a 32-kilometre mixed elevated and underground corridor. Nearly 17 kilometres of the elevated section from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square has been completed and is currently in the finishing phase.

Commercial operations on the approximately 6 kilometre priority corridor of the project has already begun. Every week, S Krishna Chaitanya, Managing Director of the Indore Metro Corporation, visits the city to assess progress and oversee trial operations.

