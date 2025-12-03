 Bhopal News: Betul Police Foil Digital Arrest Bid, Save ₹74 Lakh From Cheaters
Betul SP Virendra Jain said the victim, Chaitram Narware, living in Ashoka Garden area of Bhopal, had retired from WCL. He was trapped by fraudsters posing as CBI and Enforcement Directorate officials, who framed him in a fake money laundering case and pressured him not to share anything with his family.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 64-year-old man, former employee of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) Sarni, was saved from digital arrest and prevented from losing Rs 74 lakh to cyber fraudsters, Sarni police said on Wednesday.

For the past two to three days, Narware had not contacted his family, prompting them to file a missing complaint with police. Officers traced his location to Pathakhera in Betul district, where he was staying in a guest house and attempting to transfer Rs 74 lakh to cheaters.

When police reached him, Narware initially tried to keep away from them instead of cooperating. Family members were called, and after convincing him that he was safe under real police protection, he finally complied.

