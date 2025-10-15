MP News: Passenger Falls In Gap Between Moving Train & Platform At Jabalpur Station; CCTV Captures Heroic Escape By RPF Cop

MP News: RPF Constable Saves Passenger from Falling Under Moving Train At Jabalpur Station; CCTV Video Surfaces |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur Railway Station after an alert RPF jawan saved a passenger from coming under the train wheels. The victim rushed to board the moving train when he slipped and fell into the gap between the coach and the platform.

The CCTV captured the heroic escape by the RPF officer.

The incident unfolded, on platform number-1 where a man identified as Shankar Lal, a resident of Marol, Rewa, attempted to re-board the moving Howrah-Mumbai Mail after getting down to fetch water.

RPF Constable Devi Shankar Pandey, who was on duty at the platform, noticed the situation and acted swiftly to help. While, Jeopardising his own safety he managed to pull the passenger out in time, preventing a potential tragedy.

Check out the CCTV

The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the constable’s quick and prompt response. In the video, Shankar Lal can be seen dragged along with the train. Meanwhile, Constable Devi Shankar rushes to help and pulls him out. Shankar Lal sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalisation.

Shankar Lal and his family who was travelling with him expressed gratitude towards the officer for saving his life. The Railway Police Force acknowledged Constable Devi Shankar Pandey's bravery and alertness.