MP Travel Mart 2025: 'Jaisa Aurat Ko Mayke Jaake Lagta Hai...' Panchayat Actress Sunita Rajwar Praises Warmth By People Of Madhya Pradesh--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned actress Sunita Rajwar recently expressed her joy at attending the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2025 in Bhopal.

In a video shared on X, she said, “Jesa aurat ko mayke jaake lagta hai, waisa hi feel ho raha hai yahan Madhya Pradesh mein” (It feels like when women go back to their maternal home after marriage, I feel the same here in Madhya Pradesh).

She praised the people, saying, “Log bohot ache aur simple hai… aur saaf safai bohot achhi hai” (The locals are very kind and simple… and cleanliness is excellent).

Check out the video below :

Renowned actor Ms. Sunita Rajwar, shared her delight at attending the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2025. Reflecting on her deep connection with the state through her work on acclaimed series like Gullak and Panchayat, she described Madhya Pradesh as feeling like home. She praised… pic.twitter.com/4lqhhJUPAm — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) October 14, 2025

Talking about shooting in the state, Sunita added, “Wherever we shoot, the people are so supportive. Stories come alive here because we truly live the life of that village.”

Sunita praised the ease of shooting in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's diverse locations and the warm hospitality of its people.

Known for her roles in popular series like Gullak and Panchayat, she shared her deep connection with the state, describing it as "home."

She also commended the government's initiatives to showcase the state's rich culture and charm.

The Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2025, held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, brought together over 100 international tour operators from 27 countries, along with domestic delegates, hoteliers, and investors. The event emphasised global cooperation and cultural exchange, aligning with the state's tourism vision.

Sunita's heartfelt words connect with many who have experienced the state's beauty and warmth.