MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹7,000 Crore Projects To Urban Bodies |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced projects worth Rs 7000 crore for the urban bodies during the 5th State Level Sanitation Awards and workshop on ‘SwachhataSamagraSamaroh’ at Ravindra Bhawan on Tuesday.

Elaborating, he added, “Before Diwali, the state is going to get a gift of Rs 22,050 crore. From today, the Namami Narmade Yojana of Rs 10,000 crore is going to start. The CM Infrastructure Scheme costing Rs 5,000 crore is also commencing. In the next three years, schemes of around Rs 20,000 crore will get realised.”

During the programme, he felicitated elected representatives and ‘Safai Mitras’ of those cities that secured a place in the Cleanliness Survey 2024. These were the Municipal Corporations of Jabalpur, Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior, Dewas, and Indore, apart from Shahganj Nagar Parishad and Budhni Nagar Palika.

In all, as many as 64 awards were given in different categories. The CM said even small districts such as Mandla and Tikamgarh secured a place in the Cleanliness Survey.

Target set

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, Sanjay Dubey, said that a target has been set that before the next monsoon, the dumped waste of around 40 urban bodies will be removed.

Accolades to Safai Mitras

The CM felicitated Safai Mitras (cleanliness workers) Laxmi, Guddi Bai, Pushpa, Kalicharan, and Jeewan.

Local bodies awarded

The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation was felicitated in the ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit’ category, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation in Super Swachh League, followed by Bhopal, Gwalior, and Dewas Municipal Corporations in the Clean City category based on population. Dewas got felicitated in the category of Air Survey, Shahganj and Budhni of Sehore district in the Clean City category. Indore got felicitated under the PM Awas Yojana.