MP Cough Syrup Deaths: SIT Arrests 61-Year-Old Chemical Analyst Arrested From Tamil Nadu

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested a 61-year-old chemical analyst on Tuesday, following the deaths of 25 children in 'Coldrif cough syrup death case in Chhindwara.

K Maheshwari of Shrisan Pharmaceutical Company was arrested at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. She is being brought to Chhindwara for questioning.

A few days ago, police have also arrested company owner G. Ranganathan and doctor Praveen Soni, who prescribed the syrup to the children.

Ranganathan is on a 10-day police remand and will be presented in court on October 20.

#WATCH | Shrisan Pharma owner Ranganathan, arrested in the multiple Coldrif syrup death case, brought to Nagpur by the Madhya Pradesh Police, and is being taken to Chhindwara by road from Nagpur Airport. pic.twitter.com/iCiqZp0AoZ — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

IG Pramod Verma of Jabalpur said the SIT visited the company’s factories in Kanchipuram and Chennai to gather information about the production process.

After returning to Chhindwara, Ranganathan will be questioned in detail about the syrup’s manufacturing, distribution, and quality control.

#WATCH | Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh | Father of a child who allegedly died due to Coldrif cough syrup, Yasin, says, "Our demand is that strict action should be taken. Bulldozer action should be taken on the house and the company of the accused. All of the property must be… pic.twitter.com/Ui2yxVzuh7 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled Shrisan Pharmaceutical’s license, and Jabalpur’s Drug and Pharmacy Department has cancelled Kataria Pharmaceutical’s license, sealing their warehouse and shop.

The incident caused panic from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi.

Investigations revealed that most of the children were given the same Coldrif syrup prescribed by Dr Praveen Soni. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

After his bail plea was rejected in the lower court, he has now filed a bail application in Jabalpur High Court, to be heard on October 16.

The state government is opposing his bail, saying this is a serious crime as innocent children lost their lives. Health department and drug regulator reports found that the syrup samples failed quality tests, and pharmacy-level quality rules were ignored.

IG Pramod Verma said the case is extremely serious, and all aspects of the investigation are being examined. The guilty will not be spared.