 Indore News: German Delegate Praises Safety Standards At West Discom’s Power Grid
During the site visit, Flöder reviewed the grid's infrastructure and was informed about plans to double its capacity from 5 MVA to 10 MVA.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Germany’s KfW Bank representative Jordis Flöder lauded the cleanliness and “high-level safety standards” at the 33/11 kV power grid located in the Rau–RRCAT Road industrial area in Indore, on Wednesday.  

Flöder is leading a delegation from KfW Bank, which is currently on a three-day visit to the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

The delegation also met the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Managing Director Anup Kumar Singh at the Pologround rest house and discussed ongoing power sector initiatives and future possibilities.

During the site visit, Flöder reviewed the grid’s infrastructure and was informed about plans to double its capacity from 5 MVA to 10 MVA to meet the rising electricity demand in the industrial belt.

article-image

Impressed by the upkeep of the facility, she remarked that it was a “neat and clean grid with high-level safety standards”. She also lauded the safety arrangements, authorisation charts and first-aid procedure displays available at the premises.

Senior officials including Chief Engineer (Works) SL Karwaria, Additional Chief Engineer SC Verma, City Superintendent Engineer DK Gathe, Executive Engineer Shailendra Bhadoriya, Assistant Engineer Tarun Chawla and Gagan Sen briefed the team about the technical Aspects of the grid.

Earlier during the day, the delegation had visited Ujjain’s grid and the Mahakaleshwar temple before leaving for Bhopal.

