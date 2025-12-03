Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Avadhuta Gita Released On Dattatreya Jayanti

MP News: First Brass Edition Of Avadhuta Gita Released On Dattatreya Jayanti |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Lord Dattatreya Jayanti, world’s first brass edition of ‘Avadhuta Gita’ was unveiled in city on Wednesday.

The special publication has been crafted following inspiration from Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri and produced by Samarpan Se Sansar Pustak,” said advocate Lokesh Mangal, the man who created the brass edition.

The sacred scripture, attributed to Lord Dattatreya, comprises 8 chapters and 289 verses based on the profound philosophy of Advaita Vedanta. “The term Avadhuta signifies complete renunciation, freedom from worldly attachments and liberation from the instability of the mind and illusions of Maya,” Mangal said.

Lord Dattatreya is revered as the combined incarnation of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh - the Trimurti - and the son of Maharishi Atri and Mata Anusuya, hence called Atreya.

This unique edition is printed in Sanskrit on brass plates. The book contains 21 double-sided pages, each 7 inches in length and 5 inches in width. The laser printing process required 1 hour 20 minutes, while crafting the PLT file took 2 hours 10 minutes, and brass sheet cutting took 8 minutes. Swami Avdheshanand Giri has borne the entire cost of this initiative.

Earlier, first brass edition of Bhagavad Gita was released on November 29 with 54 brass pages, 18 chapters and 700 verses from the Mahabharata (Bhishma Parva).

A brass Ramayana, inspired by Swami Avdheshanand Giri and released on his birthday. It features 2481 PLT files and 1241 printed brass pages, representing all seven Kandas and crafted with intricate laser technology.

Apart from these, inspired by the ancient belief that the first Ramayana was etched on stones by Lord Hanuman, a Ramayana was crafted on stone slabs. This modern recreation features 108 engraved stone slabs, completed and unveiled during the Navratri–Vijayadashami period.

Mangal also created a copy of Constitution of India on brass, which was released in 2022.