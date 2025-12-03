Mumbai Airport Faces Passenger Outrage As IndiGo Flights Delayed Allegedly Due To Staff Shortage - VIDEO

IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: A massive mayhem was witnessed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati International Airport on December 3 after several IndiGo flight faced delays. According to the PTI report, not just Mumbai, scores of IndiGo flights were delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to get the crew to operate its flights.

According to CNBC Tv 18, about 32 flights, including 16 departures and arrivals were cancelled at Mumbai airport today due to acute crew shortage. While citing sources, PTI reported that the carrier cancelled over 70 flights, including those from Bengaluru and Mumbai airports today.