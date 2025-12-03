Thane: Mobile Cancer Diagnosis Initiative Screens 5,143 Citizens; 53 Suspected Cases Identified |

Thane: The mobile cancer diagnosis initiative launched for the health safety of citizens in Thane district has received an overwhelming response, with the cancer diagnostic van reaching thousands in a short span. Implemented under the guidance of Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal and CEO Manoj Ranade, the campaign ran from November 3 to November 29, 2025.

During this period, 5,143 samples were tested, out of which 53 individuals were identified as suspected cancer cases.

Objective of the Initiative

The main objective of the campaign is to enable early detection of cancer, ensure immediate treatment, provide guidance, and increase public awareness. Officials said the initiative holds great significance as timely diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes.

Features of the Activity

Free cancer screening was conducted through a mobile van traveling across various villages.

Screening focused on three major types of cancer:

Oral cancer

Breast cancer

Cervical cancer

The van covered five talukas of Thane district—Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Murbad, and Shahapur—following a scheduled timetable.

According to District Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and District Health Officer Dr. Gangadhar Parge, the initiative successfully reached a large number of citizens in a short period, offering free screening and boosting early detection efforts.

Screening Statistics (November 3–29, 2025)

Oral cancer screening: 2,441 citizens

Breast cancer screening: 1,492 women

Cervical cancer screening: 1,210 women

Total screenings: 5,143 citizens

Suspected cases:

5 suspected oral cancer cases

34 suspected breast cancer cases

14 suspected cervical cancer cases

Total suspected patients: 53

Of these, samples from 8 individuals have been sent to the laboratory for further testing.

Spreading Awareness in Rural Areas

Taluka Health Officers, Primary Health Centre medical officers, health workers, and ASHA workers actively informed villagers about the initiative and helped generate widespread awareness. Local NGOs and Gram Panchayats also participated enthusiastically.

Officials highlighted that the campaign has made cancer screening more accessible for rural women and citizens, reduced fear and misconceptions, enabled earlier detection for more effective treatment, and contributed to positive behavioural change in society through health education.

