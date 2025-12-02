Mumbai News: Retired Cop Held For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Neighbour | Representational Image

A 67-year-old retired police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl residing in his building. The incident was reported from Borivali East and a case was filed following a complaint by the nine-year-old victim's mother.

According to Kasturba Marg police, the 33-year-old complainant and her family and the accused former cop reside in the same building. As per the mother, the incident took place on Sunday at around 6.51pm when the child was standing near the lift. The accused pulled her inside and sexually assaulted her, alleged the complainant, adding that her terrified daughter later confided in her.

She immediately went to the police station and filed a formal complaint. Subsequently, a case was registered against the ex-cop under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with charges of molestation. The court has remanded him to police custody till December 12.