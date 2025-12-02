 Mumbai News: Retired Cop Held For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Neighbour
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Retired Cop Held For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Neighbour

Mumbai News: Retired Cop Held For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Neighbour

According to Kasturba Marg police, the 33-year-old complainant and her family and the accused former cop reside in the same building. As per the mother, the incident took place on Sunday at around 6.51pm when the child was standing near the lift. The accused pulled her inside and sexually assaulted her, alleged the complainant, adding that her terrified daughter later confided in her.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Retired Cop Held For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Neighbour | Representational Image

A 67-year-old retired police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl residing in his building. The incident was reported from Borivali East and a case was filed following a complaint by the nine-year-old victim's mother.

According to Kasturba Marg police, the 33-year-old complainant and her family and the accused former cop reside in the same building. As per the mother, the incident took place on Sunday at around 6.51pm when the child was standing near the lift. The accused pulled her inside and sexually assaulted her, alleged the complainant, adding that her terrified daughter later confided in her.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Bomb Scare At Santacruz School Triggers Evacuation; No Suspicious Object Found
article-image

She immediately went to the police station and filed a formal complaint. Subsequently, a case was registered against the ex-cop under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act along with charges of molestation. The court has remanded him to police custody till December 12. 

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run
Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 62-Year-Old Woman In 2018
Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 62-Year-Old Woman In 2018
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States;...

Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States;...

Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run

Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run

Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous...

Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous...

Mumbai News: Retired Cop Held For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Neighbour

Mumbai News: Retired Cop Held For Sexual Assault On 9-Year-Old Neighbour

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old Alcoholic Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Wife And Teen Daughter With...

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old Alcoholic Man Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Wife And Teen Daughter With...